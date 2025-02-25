Nicolas Cage doing karate kicks and throwing cash in an interview still remains his wildest moment ever

In 1990, Cage turned a simple appearance into a wild, unforgettable spectacle that had host Wogan quipping, “Understatement is the watch-word for tonight.”

Back in 1990, Nicolas Cage was backstage at 'Wogan', getting ready for his interview with the British host. Normally, guests would walk out, wave to the audience, shake hands with Terry Wogan, and sit down for a chat. But Cage isn’t like most people. His antics that day became one of the most unusual yet unforgettable moments in the show's history. Instead of a plain old walk up to the stage, Cage ran forward, placed both hands on the floor, and did a somersault. He landed on his feet, clapped once, and stood tall. Looking back now, this seems completely in character for Cage whose movies are known for their eccentricity, as reported by The Things.

That alone would have been enough to make an impression, but Cage wasn’t finished. He reached into his pocket, pulled out wads of cash, and threw it into the crowd. If you’ve heard stories about Cage’s wild spending habits—buying yachts, castles, rare animals, and even a dinosaur skull—this moment makes perfect sense. He didn’t just spend money; he literally threw it at people. It was art, and as they say, “Good art is expensive.” Then, out of nowhere, he performed a karate kick. We would not be surprised if he never needed a stunt double for his films.

Finally, Cage sat down for the interview. Wogan, ever the professional, handled it smoothly, joking, “Understatement is the watch-word for tonight,” before steering the conversation toward Cage’s film 'Wild at Heart'. Cage, slightly out of breath, explained, “I was a bit wound up back there.” We get it, Cage. Sometimes, you just need to do a somersault, throw money at people, and kick the moon. But he still wasn’t done! The leather he was wearing was too hot, so naturally, he took off his shirt—on live TV! No sculpted abs, no chiseled muscles, just pure, unfiltered Cage. Most actors wouldn’t do that, but most actors aren’t Nicolas Cage.

Still not satisfied, Cage threw a few more punches in the air. Then, as if none of it had happened, he casually handed his shirt to Wogan, clipped his mic back on, flicked his hair, and carried on like everything was normal. Some might say he’s too extraordinary to be real, a character created by our collective imagination. But thanks to video evidence, we know he exists.

Nicolas Cage attends the Universal Pictures' 'Renfield' New York Premiere at the Museum of Modern Art on March 28, 2023, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Loccisano)

Fast forward to the present, Cage grabbed headlines after his ex-girlfriend, Christina Fulton, filed a lawsuit against him and their son, Weston Coppola, who she accused of assault, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. Fulton accused Cage of negligence, claiming he enabled Weston's behavior despite being aware of his history of violence and mental health issues. She alleges that Cage financially supported Weston, including bailing him out of jail and covering his living expenses, without ensuring he received the necessary psychiatric help. Fulton is seeking unspecified damages for the physical, emotional, and economic harm she has reportedly endured.