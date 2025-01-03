New 'The Kardashians' promo has everyone saying the same thing: "They need to take..."

The Kardashian-Jenner family returns with a new season of their reality show The Kardashians, which will debut on Hulu and Disney+ on February 6, 2025. The newly revealed promo however has generated conflicting responses, with some fans harshly criticizing it. Their main point of contention is the same storyline of the series that hasn't changed much over the years.

Kris Jenner, Ben Winston, Khloé Kardashian, True Thompson, and Kim Kardashian at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022, in LA. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Kevin Mazur)

As the promo aired on social media platforms, fans flocked to the comment section to chime in. One X (formerly Twitter) user mockingly penned, "Can’t wait to see you all sitting around the kitchen or sitting on your beds talking about absolutely nothing for 40 minutes intervals again." Another opined, "The people that watch this are the most PATHETIC and CRINGE group of people of all time. Kris Jenner is also one of the most HATED people in U.S. history. No real person gives AF about this. Lmao!"

In a similar vein, a critic echoed, "Absolutely no one asked for this, or cares. I was happy when the og Kardashian show ended…then 8 months later they announced this show and the nightmare started all over again. Lmao. Only an 8-month break from them in 15+ years. Sigh, they are so tired." A comment also read, "Why does this show still exist? It’s the same tired drama, the same shallow storylines, and the same overblown sense of importance. The fact that this garbage is still getting airtime is a testament to how far reality TV has fallen." The person added, "It’s nothing more than a circus of self-absorbed millionaires whose only talent seems to be staying in the spotlight. Why are we still giving this family attention when there are so many better ways to spend our time?"

Can’t wait to see you all sitting around the kitchen or sitting on you’re beds talking about absolutely nothing for 40 minutes intervals again m. — tom (@arianacovid) December 31, 2024

Reddit has also been buzzing about the trailer. The video clip features Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian, as well as Kris, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner, in a grand museum-type setting, as reported by Irish Star. "Boundaries are made to be broken" is the show's new slogan that plays as the cast steps out of gigantic picture frames. The next season seems to be yet another wild ride, with the promise of drama and intensity. Expect to see the Kardashian-Jenner women juggling their responsibilities as powerful businesswomen and loving parents.

absolutely no one asked for this, or cares



i was happy when the og karashian show ended… then 8mo later they announced this show and the nightmare started all over again lmao



only an 8mo break from them in 15 years+…… sigh, they’re so tired atp — 𝕝𝕚𝕧 ☾ (@truestorygrande) December 31, 2024

As reported by E! News, in the last season, Kourtney and her husband Travis Barker welcomed a son, Rocky Thirteen, and their blended family traveled to Australia to support Barker while he was on tour. Kim, on the other hand, balanced her career as an actress and a budding lawyer. She visited a jail with her sister Khloé, using the show as a platform to bring awareness to the need for prison reform. Meanwhile, Kris, the matriarch, had a serious health issue. Doctors found a tumor-like cyst on one of her ovaries and she subsequently underwent surgery.