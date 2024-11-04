New images from Bob Dylan biopic 'A Complete Unknown' shows Timothee Chalamet's astonishing transformation

Timothee Chalamet swoons us with his amazing transformation as young Bob Dylan for the legendary musician's biopic

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Timothee Chalamet's latest transformation into a young Bob Dylan is a sight to behold. The 'Dune' actor takes on the most challenging role of his career in 'A Complete Unknown', Bob Dylan's biopic directed by James Mangold.

Based on the 2015 book 'Dylan Goes Electric!' by Elijah Wald, 'A Complete Unknown' will also bring familiar faces like Joan Baez, Pete Seeger, and Johnny Cash to the screen played by a stellar cast. Mangold’s film promises to capture a pivotal moment in American music and culture, telling the story of a young artist’s journey that changed the face of music forever.

Timothee Chalamet as Bob Dylan raises out anticipation

Dressed in a brown suede jacket with his wild, curly hair, Chalamet looks every bit the part in the newly released photo. It shows the 28-year-old actor with a guitar in hand, recording a song in the studio. Take a look:

Timothee Chalamet as Bob Dylan in 'A Complete Unknown' (Searchlight Pictures/@macallpolay)

Chalamet seems to have fully captured the physical essence of the legendary musician, and his look is proof of it. This raises our excitement for the movie, and we can't wait to see him in the role. And here's the kicker: Chalamet has done his own signing for the movie. In an interview in August 2023, when Mangold was asked if Chalamet was singing for the movie, rather than having Dylan's voice dubbed over, the filmmaker said, "Of course!” in a quick chat with Collider.

What to expect from 'A Complete Unknown'?

Director James Mangold and Timothée Chalamet on the set of 'A Complete Unknown' (@searchlightpictures)

The plot of Bob Dylan's biopic hasn't been revealed in detail. However, the trailer hints that it would mostly revolve around his early days. “The story of a young, 19-year-old Bob Dylan coming to New York with like two dollars in his pocket and becoming a worldwide sensation within three years — first being embraced into the family of folk music in New York and then, of course, kind of outrunning them at a certain point as his star rises so beyond belief. It’s such an interesting true story and about such an interesting moment in the American scene," Mangold told Collider as he talked about the movie.

When and where to watch 'A Complete Unknown'?

Elle Fanning and Timothée Chalamet in 'A Complete Unknown' (@searchlightpictures)

Distributed by Searchlight Pictures, 'A Complete Unknown' is scheduled to arrive in cinemas in the United States this Christmas, December 25. Elle Fanning will appear as Sylvie Russo, Dylan’s fictional girlfriend. This character is inspired by Dylan's real-life former girlfriend and muse Suze Rotolo.

Edward Norton is set to portray fellow folk musician Pete Seeger, while Monica Barbaro takes on the role of a young Joan Baez. Boyd Holbrook will appear as 'Ring of Fire' fame Johnny Cash.

'A Complete Unknown' trailer