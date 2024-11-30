New Apple ad for AirPods Pro 2 has America in tears as family theme returns to Christmas

Apple's latest heartwarming ad has the fans in tears and has earned them some newly found respect

Apple’s new Christmas ad has touched the hearts of many by highlighting the joy of fatherhood and the importance of family. Released just in time for the holidays, the ad tells the story of a father with hearing disability who is able to rediscover sweet memories of his daughter’s childhood through a simple gift.

Set to the classic song 'Our House' by Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young, the ad reminds us of the power of family moments. It offers a warm, uplifting message, standing apart from recent ads that sparked controversy.

Apple drops a heartwarming new ad

On November 28, Apple dropped a new ad for their AirPods Pro 2, that many netizens termed as "the ad of the year."

Apple just released the ad of the year. I would have never expected such a pro-family ad to come from this company.



Watch. Try not to cry… pic.twitter.com/2Yh7yCoodj — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) November 28, 2024

The ad follows a loving father who struggles with hearing loss. His memories of his daughter’s childhood are shown as muted sounds, symbolizing his challenge of fully experiencing her growth.

In the present, while the family is exchanging gifts, his daughter begins to play 'Our House' on a guitar. At first, the father hears only muffled sounds, but when his wife gives him a pair of Apple AirPods Pro 2, the music becomes clear and beautiful. The father is overwhelmed with emotion as he hears his daughter’s voice clearly for the first time, bringing old memories to life.

What sets Apple's ad from others

A still from Apple's latest ad (Apple)

Apple’s ad stands out in a time when many brands have focused on controversial themes. Some have compared it to Jaguar’s recent ad, which was criticized for being overly futuristic and not clearly connected to the car. Apple’s ad, like Volvo’s latest campaign, focuses on heartfelt moments. It shows how their products can enhance important family connections, making it a perfect message for the Christmas season. In a time when many ads feel disconnected, Apple’s family-focused story reminds us of what really matters, love and togetherness.

Fans praise Apple for 'beautiful' ad

Many fans took to X to appreciate Apple for delivering an impactful ad that centers on family. One user said, "I could not help myself, it pulled a few tears. Well done Apple," while another user wrote, "Yep, tear up I did. I have four daughters and we are decorating for Christmas this morning as a family and these are some of my best memories. Hit me deep in the feels."

I could not help myself, it pulled a few tears.



Well done Apple. — Larry LaBate (@xmethuselahx) November 29, 2024

Yep, tear up I did. I have four daughters and we are decorating for Christmas this morning as a family and these are some of my best memories. Hit me deep in the feels. — Rick Hamman (@sir_quijote) November 29, 2024

"Definitely brought on the dew works for me. Who knew? But there it is. An apple with a heart," shared a user while another added, "That’s really beautiful!"

Definitely brought on the dew works for me.



Who knew? But there it is. An apple with a heart. — Bruce Dodson (@BruceDodson) November 29, 2024

That’s really beautiful! — Jo Merrell (@JoMerrell3) November 29, 2024

Watch Apple's advertisement