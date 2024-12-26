Netizens convinced 'The Grinch' stands forever ruined after spotting an NSFW moment that went unnoticed

Fans have unearthed a surprising NSFW detail that has many rethinking the nostalgia they have come to associate with the film.

For over two decades, How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) has been a beloved holiday classic, featuring Jim Carrey as the titular green misanthrope with a penchant for sabotaging Christmas joy. However, in recent years, fans have unearthed a surprising NSFW detail that has many rethinking the nostalgia they have come to associate with the film. This discovery concerns a seemingly innocent scene where the Whos of Whoville gather for their annual holiday celebration. The Grinch, as a young outcast, peers through the window, observing the festivities.

While most viewers saw it as a heartwarming glimpse into the communal spirit of Whoville, eagle-eyed fans have pointed out a far less innocent reference— the Whos dropping their keys into a glass bowl at the entrance. For those unfamiliar, the act is a reference to a notorious trend from the 1980s— 'key parties'. These gatherings involved couples placing their keys into a communal bowl, with keys randomly drawn to determine the pairing for the night. Intriguingly, it was a euphemism for swinger parties, giving the Whos’ festivity a racy subtext.

As per Tyla, once this realization surfaced, fans took to social media to share their shock and amusement. A netizen wrote, "So is it me, or did we just put our blinders on when The Grinch Stole Christmas introduced us to wife-swapping parties? Lol." In agreement, another chimed, "What baby Grinch witnessed when he was stuck in that tree was a whole a** wife swapping party HUH." A person echoed, "Okay this will ruin your Christmas video watching. In The Grinch That Stole Christmas, the story is based on a wife-swapping party AKA a 'key exchange party.'" Another remarked, "Yup. Still obsessing over the Whos being wife-swapping swingers in the Jim Carrey The Grinch movie." Others quipped, "LMAO love how the Whos are blatantly having a wife-swapping party in The Grinch. Some kids film this is!"

Despite the playful outrage, this revelation hasn’t dampened the film’s reputation as a Christmas staple. Directed by Ron Howard and based on Dr. Seuss’s iconic story, How the Grinch Stole Christmas continues to capture hearts with its heartwarming message of redemption and the power of community. But this isn’t the only moment fans have picked apart. Another viral discussion focuses on a continuity error involving the Grinch’s eyes. Jim Carrey, who wore prosthetics and colored contact lenses for the role, is seen in one scene with his natural brown eyes instead of the Grinch’s signature yellow-green hue.

As per Mirror, a netizen noted, "Every time I watch The Grinch, I notice this one little mistake they made where they either forgot to put his contacts in or they forgot to edit them in afterward, and so Jim Carrey's brown eyes are just there. In the next scene, they're back to that [green]." Fans speculated this was due to discomfort Carrey experienced with the contacts, leading the production team to occasionally edit—or omit—their use.