Netflix's 'Manifest' creator gives major update on show's future a year after series finale

For all you 'Manifest' fans, we have some great news that will make you want to buckle in

It’s been a year since 'Manifest' ended with its dramatic Season 4 on Netflix, giving us the closure we fought so hard for after NBC canceled the series. But while the story of Flight 828 seemed to reach its final destination, creator Jeff Rake has hinted that there might be more to come.

Fans of the hit show could have a new reason to celebrate after Rake revealed that he’s working on a spin-off. While nothing is official yet, his update has left all of us excited about the possibility of returning to the 'Manifest' universe.

'Manifest' creator Jeff Rake spills beans on new spin-off series

A still from 'Manifest' (Instagram/Manifestonnetflix)

On August 28, a date that holds special meaning in the show’s story, Rake posted an update on X saying, “No green light yet, but fyi my partners and I are working nonstop to bring you the spinoff you deserve. Keep the faith. Wishing you a happy and healthy 828!!! Jeff,” he wrote, tying the news to the mysterious Flight 828.

This announcement has sparked plenty of questions from fans. Could the spin-off explore unfinished storylines that didn’t make it into the original series? Or will it introduce new members while expanding the 'Manifest' world? Rake hasn’t shared many details yet, but the thought of revisiting the show’s supernatural twists has surely got us all super hyped.

What could the 'Manifest' spin-off series be about?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manifest (@manifestonnetflix)

'Manifest' followed the passengers of Flight 828, who disappeared for five years and returned with no memory of what happened, or how they came back. Season 4 tied up many of the main characters’ stories, but some questions were left unanswered.

A spin-off could allow us to go back into the mysteries of Flight 828 and explore new stories in the same universe. For now, though, it’s a waiting game. While Jeff Rake and his team work behind the scenes, fans can rewatch the series on Netflix or catch earlier seasons on platforms like Sky and NOW TV.