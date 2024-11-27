Netflix’s 'Chef’s Table' wants to tell a human story, problem is no one cares

'Chef's Table' is gearing up for its seventh installment on Netflix

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The popular Netflix series 'Chef's Table' showcases chefs and their culinary philosophies in a very dramatic manner. It's equally loved and loathed. Fans rave about the stunning cinematography, which transforms each episode into a creative and passionate journey, complemented by poetic storytelling. However, for some viewers, the series can feel a bit too 'pretentious' as it tends to romanticize chefs and their stories to an exaggerated extent.

Some critics argue, for instance, that 'Chef's Table' sometimes tends to make food out of reach, as often those chefs who are featured create dishes that are overly complicated and priced beyond the reach of most people, catering to an exclusive, high-end market. In many ways, this also reinforces the portrayal of food as an art form because it focuses on chefs working at high-end restaurants like Grant Achatz's Alinea or Massimo Bottura's Osteria Francescana. In contrast, shows like Netflix's own 'Street Food' are much more relatable to viewers through the more realistic and 'real-world' approach to food culture. 'Street Food' represents a type of cuisine that is both approachable and deeply rooted in the community. It highlights tradition, affordability, and the stories of street vendors who serve local, everyday meals, giving the series a unique and authentic edge.

'Chef's Table' does its best to make the viewers reconsider what they know about food as an evolving art form, with the lines between cooking and fine art constantly blurred. While this perspective can be deliciously inspiring, it's not everyone's cup of tea. Viewers who love 'Street Food' appreciate the humble, raw, and community-oriented aspects of street vendors, finding their stories more relatable and emotionally resonant. Both series offer distinct appeals, representing two contrasting philosophies of food: one as high art, the other as simple, community-centered nourishment. This divide in viewer opinion circles back to the broader question of whether 'Chef's Table' reflects reality about the culinary world or overly romanticizes it, leaving some viewers to feel disconnected from the chefs and dishes it shines a light on.

Netflix’s ‘Chefs Table’ was criticized for not representing women and people of color

Netflix's 'Chef's Table' is a critically acclaimed docu-series, but it has faced significant criticism from the outset, particularly for its lack of diversity, especially in the earlier seasons. While admired for its cinematic art and storytelling, it was slammed for focusing heavily on white male chefs hailing from Western cultures and ignoring the voices of other, sometimes less represented, groups.

Critics and viewers alike also noted that the early seasons featured very few women chefs and chefs of color, presenting a view of fine dining that was predominantly Eurocentric and overlooked the culinary contributions from non-Western parts of the world. The lack of female representation on the show missed an important opportunity to highlight the unique challenges and successes that women in the culinary world encounter.



It was with such criticisms in mind, then, that 'Chef's Table', in its later seasons, began to broaden the range of chefs it featured. The series highlighted chefs like Mashama Bailey, whose Southern cooking is rooted in African American, or Cristina Martinez, who is an undocumented Mexican chef serving barbacoa in Philadelphia.

'Chefs Table’ series is not for ‘foodies’ but ‘entrepreneurs’

Netflix's 'Chef's Table' is less about the food itself and more about the entrepreneurs behind it. The series tells the stories of chefs who faced significant challenges and overcame them to push the boundaries. While there's certainly great food, Chef's Table is ultimately about the entrepreneurial journey of chefs—innovating, taking risks, and building successful businesses.



It explores how these chefs fought, led, and redefined the food industry, offering inspiration to anyone who believes in the power of innovation and determination. The show is all about personal vision, resilience, and business acumen rather than the culinary love factor.

Chef's Table: Volume 7 will be released on Netflix on November 27, 2024.