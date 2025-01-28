Naomie Harris says no one stopped 'huge star' from misbehaving with her during audition: "He's such a..."

'James Bond' star Naomie Harris has opened up about her frightening #MeToo experience involving an A-list actor

Hollywood is a tough place to survive, where shady power dynamics and competition often dominate. Over the years, numerous stories have been exposed, shedding light on the industry's darker side. Despite public backlash, the exploitation, particularly of newcomers, remains unchecked. Naomie Harris is now a renowned name in Tinseltown, but that does not mean she had it easy. The 'James Bond' actress opened up about a troubling incident she faced during her Hollywood journey, which speaks volumes about how the film industry works dubiously.

Naomie Harris attends the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 25, 2024 in Paris, France (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jacopo Raule)

Harris, known for her Oscar-nominated performance in 'Moonlight', shared about her #MeToo experience, revealing how a "huge, huge star" groped her by sliding his hand up her skirt during an audition, as per The Guardian. Speaking to 'The Mail' on Sunday's You magazine, Harris revealed that the incident occurred in the presence of the casting director and director, but "no one said anything" due to the actor's immense fame. "What was so shocking about it was the casting director was there and the director, and of course no one said anything because he was—he is—such a huge star," Harris said. However, she chose not to disclose the identity of the actor or the project involved.

Harris reflected on her experience with sexual harassment, stating she felt "very lucky" to have encountered only one incident, "given how rife that behavior was" in the film industry, as per USA Today. However, she noted that times have "definitely changed," with progress being made towards accountability. Sharing an example, Harris said, "I was on a project where there was a #MeToo incident, and there was no hesitation. The perpetrator was immediately removed." Again, she did not disclose the identity of the individual involved.

Additionally, Harris has also been a vocal advocate of improved gun safety on filming sets. Referencing the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins accidentally caused by Alec Baldwin firing a prop gun, the actress shared, "Even before this, I refused to do a stunt that involved firing a blank because even blanks can kill. I wouldn’t fire it near anybody." She added that handling guns on the set of her series 'The Man Who Fell to Earth' was "terrifying," sharing, "I hate guns, but a lot of my roles require me to handle one."

On the work front, Harris is all set to share screen space with Jameela Jamil and Romesh Ranganathan in an upcoming feminist dramedy, 'Hysterical', as per Variety. Created by Olivia Lee, the show explores themes of toxic masculinity, female rage, and empowerment and will draw partial inspiration from controversial figures like Andrew Tate. The story will center around Leonora (Harris), a therapist whose life takes a dark turn when her daughter is assaulted. While not much is revealed about the film, 'Hysterical' is currently in advanced negotiations with commissioners.