Munchausen by Finch? Disgraced 'Grey's Anatomy' writer has developed new medical condition

Elisabeth Finch's lies made her lose all that she had overnight, a good marriage, fame and her career too

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Original 'Grey's Anatomy' writer Elisabeth Finch has been in the public eye since her admission to lying about her medical conditions, including cancer. It was only after departing from her role on the show that Finch's admission of dishonesty caused an uproar, with the consequences of her actions coming to light.

More recently, it has been said that Finch is suffering from a new illness. Sources close to the story say she suffers from some kind of mental affliction, perhaps due to the overwhelming pressure and humiliation coming from the lie she lived for so many years. Years of outright fabrication concerning her health-to include having cancer and other ailments-would seem to have finally caught up with Finch psychologically and emotionally.

The case of Finch has brought into question her psychological state. Those involved in the area of psychology have noted that her behavior in the past could stem from factitious disorder, a disorder in which individuals deceive others about illnesses for attention or sympathy. Such psychological states often involve one misstep in deception after another. Through interviews, Finch has been quoted as saying that the lies she perpetrated in the past served as a sort of protection mechanism because she was so insecure about herself, and that was her way of begging for legitimization. She is quick to acknowledge that she hurt someone in her situation and indicates some regret. Of course, whether Finch is getting the support that she needs at this juncture is an open-ended question; however, on many levels, hers is a tenuous position.

Elisabeth Finch claims she got ‘inspired to lie’ during the 2007 Writers strike

It wasn't until recently, in an interview with Ankler, that Elisabeth Finch, the former 'Grey's Anatomy' writer, said she lied about having cancer because of her experience during the 2007 WGA strike. Due to such a grim atmosphere for writers at that time, it didn't make her feel safe or supported in the career field. Finch said that was the chaotic time she observed her classmates coming together, especially for those who were in ill health.



Desperate for attention and support, Finch began to feel that making up a serious illness would garner her the sympathy and understanding she wanted. She said, "I started to think if I had something big like cancer, people would rally around me." She says part of it came from a sense of being invisible during the strike when she saw colleagues getting attention for personal struggles.



For this reason, Finch fabricated a tale of suffering from chondrosarcoma, one of the rarest bone cancers. She said she had undergone various treatments, including chemotherapy. For her story to be more believable to her coworkers, she even had to shave her head and tape a dummy catheter on her arm. Reflecting on her actions, Finch explained that this lie snowballed out of control, stating, "It just got bigger and bigger and bigger and got buried deeper and deeper inside me." Her made-up story didn't affect only her interactions with her colleagues but filtered into 'Grey's Anatomy', where the stories of her fabricated life struggles were written into the show.



Did Elisabeth Finch have an abortion while undergoing chemotherapy?

Elisabeth Finch alleged that she had an abortion while undergoing chemotherapy as part of her fabricated cancer narrative. She claimed to have been diagnosed with chondrosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, and insisted that her supposed treatments—misrepresented to include chemotherapy—forced her to make the difficult decision to terminate her pregnancy.



This was traumatic to Finch, who explained that this was her whole struggle with cancer. In reality, it has now been questioned if her story had any merit. It later happened that she had never received any cancer treatments whatsoever, including chemotherapy. The information became part of the larger scheme she conducted by making up most of her life to garner sympathy and attention from her colleagues and friends.



She reportedly used the story of the abortion to further validate her fabricated illness and the emotional toll it was supposedly taking on her life.

Overall, the abortion claims, like so much of Finch's cancer narrative, were fake.