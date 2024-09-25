'Mr. McMahon': Inside Vince McMahon’s top five most controversial moments in WWE history

Netflix's documentary series 'Mr. McMahon' will explore the legacy of Vince McMahon during his time in WWE

Warning: Contains graphic content, readers' discretion is advised.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Netflix's 'Mr.McMahon' is all set to premiere on Wednesday, September 25. As the visionary behind WWE's global success, Vince McMahon has been at the helm since the 1980s. However, his illustrious career has been tarnished by numerous controversies.

Here are 5 of the most controversial moments of Vince McMahon during his time as the owner of the biggest wrestling company in the world, WWE.

1. The Montreal Screwjob

A still from WWE (Youtube/@wwe)

The Montreal Screwjob, one of WWE's most infamous controversies, erupted in 1997 when WWF Champion Bret Hart refused Vince McMahon's demand to lose the title to Shawn Michaels at Survivor Series. Hart's impending departure to WCW had angered McMahon, who saw the refusal as a personal betrayal.

In a shocking turn of events, McMahon orchestrated a 'screwjob' during the match, ordering the bell to ring while Michaels had Hart locked in a Sharpshooter, declaring Michaels the new WWF Champion. The betrayal in Hart's hometown led to his immediate departure from WWE, with Hart infamously spitting in McMahon's face in defiance. This act cemented their bitter feud and forever etched the Montreal Screwjob in WWE history.

2. Make Trish Stratus bark like a dog

A still from 'WWE' (Youtube/@wwe)

Vince McMahon's on-screen narrative took a disturbing turn on the road to WrestleMania X-Seven, as his character's split from his wife Linda led to a questionable storyline with Trish Stratus. McMahon abused his power, forcing Stratus to endure a humiliating ordeal, ordering her to strip down piece by piece and then degrade herself further by barking like a dog in front of a live crowd.

This cringe-worthy segment left fans and critics in a state of disbelief, sparking outrage and debate, and remains a regrettable example of WWE's questionable content, tarnishing both McMahon's and Stratus' careers, as revisited in Netflix's documentary series 'Mr. McMahon'.

3. Faking his death

A still from 'WWE' (Youtube/@wwe)

In 2007, a disappointing Fans Appreciation Night turned dramatic when McMahon, visibly upset, stormed off and entered a limousine backstage. But just as he shut the door, the vehicle erupted in a massive explosion, leaving fans stunned and speechless. Believing McMahon had met a tragic end, the WWE universe was in shock.

However, it was later revealed that McMahon's 'death' was merely a storyline twist. Following the real-life tragedy of Chris Benoit, McMahon addressed the controversy, confirming his death was staged, putting an end to speculation and reassuring fans of his safety, as documented in Netflix's 'Mr McMahon.'

4. Chris Benoit Tribute Show

On June 25, 2007, WWE canceled Monday Night Raw to air the Chris Benoit Memorial Show, a heartfelt tribute hosted by Vince McMahon. However, the celebration of Benoit's life turned into one of WWE's darkest moments when shocking facts emerged. It was revealed that Benoit had brutally murdered his family before taking his own life, leaving WWE stunned and regretful.

The tribute, initially intended to honor Benoit's memory, turned into a haunting reminder of the tragedy. In response, McMahon erased Benoit from WWE history, removing all mentions and footage, a drastic measure to distance the company from the horrific events.

5. Continued the show after Owen Hart’s tragic death

A still from 'WWE' (@skysports)

At the 1999 'Over the Edge' pay-per-view, disaster struck when Owen Hart, performing as the Blue Blazer, fell 70 feet from a suspended harness into the ring. The equipment malfunction led to a devastating impact, causing severe internal injuries.

Despite immediate medical attention, Hart succumbed to his injuries just an hour later. In a decision that sparked widespread controversy, Vince McMahon and WWF officials chose to continue the show, leaving many to question the prioritization of entertainment over human life. The event was never released on VHS or DVD, and its memory remains a somber reminder of the risks and tragedies in professional wrestling, as documented in 'The True Story of WrestleMania' and other wrestling histories.

'Mr.McMahon' trailer