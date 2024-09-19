Who is Craig Cignarelli? How Erik Menendez's friend was used by the police

Netflix's Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story delves into the infamous murder case of Jose and Kitty Menendez

Disclaimer: This article contains a recollection of crime and can be triggering to some, readers’s discretion is advised/ Contains spoilers for 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The brutal murders committed by the Menendez brothers are back in the spotlight with the premiere of Netflix's limited series 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.' Ryan Murphy's nine-episode series centers on Lyle and Erik Menendez, who shot and murdered their parents, Jose Menendez, a rich entertainment mogul, and Kitty Menendez in 1989.

The murder case received significant attention due to the severity of the crime, and with each passing day, new and startling revelations emerged. Erik's best friend Craig Cignarelli, revealed one such shocking revelation. Not only did Cignarelli divulge some stunning information about the crime, but he also attempted to help investigators get a confession from the brothers.

What did Craig Cignarelli reveal in the trial?

Craig Cignarelli was Erik Menendez's former best friend (YouTube/@queen_gina)

During the trial, the prosecution invited Craig Cignarelli, Erik's former best friend, to testify. Cignarelli claimed that he and Erik had written a script about a young guy who killed his father for money, and Erik had described the crime to him as per The Paley Center for Media. However, Cignarelli also admitted that Erik's description may have been a 'mind game,' casting doubt on the account's accuracy.

In a two-hour ABC News series titled 'Truth and Lies: The Menendez Brothers,' Cignarelli said that they co-wrote a script named 'Friends' at Calabasas High School. The screenplay's opening scene has a protagonist, Hamilton Cromwell, who learns about inheriting money from his father and uses it to pursue a terrible purpose. Cignarelli noted that the screenplay's killing scene closely resembled the actual murders that took place.

Was Craig Cignarelli used by the police?

Craig Cignarelli tried to help police to get a confession of the murders (YouTube/@48hours)

On November 17, Cignarelli, in an interview with Detective Les Zoeller and Detective Tim Linehan, described Erik's entire narrative of the murders. Erik reportedly revealed how he and his brother Lyle plotted to murder their parents, with Lyle killing their father, Jose, while Erik, despite initially resisting, ultimately murdered their mother, Kitty, according to Crime Library. However, Cignarelli questioned Erik's statement, implying that it may be part of their mind tricks.

Despite Cignarelli's doubt, reports suggest that the police were fascinated and considered using him to gather additional evidence. They asked Cignarelli to wear a wire and meet with Erik, and he agreed. Reportedly, during a meal on November 29, Erik said he and Lyle were innocent and denied any role in the killings. Although the investigators were upset with the meeting's outcome, prosecutor Pam Ferrero believes it gave significant information for the case.

