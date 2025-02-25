Mila Kunis looked uncomfortable as Ellen kept grilling her about Ashton Kutcher: "You want like..."

"When was the last time you talked to him? I'm just curious." Ellen DeGeneres asked Mila Kunis.

It appears that Mila Kunis doesn't like talking about her personal life in front of the cameras! In 2013, when Kunis appeared in an episode of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', the veteran talk show host Ellen DeGeneres asked Kunis a couple of questions about her love life which made her extremely uncomfortable. At one point, DeGeneres asked Kunis, "So you were on that show 'That 70s Show,' and I'm just wondering do you keep in touch with the cast at all?" to which the latter replied, "Yeah, yeah we all keep in touch." DeGeneres didn't stop there, she further inquired, "Who anybody more than the others? Oh remember that, that's Ashton Kutcher." Kunis who looked uneasy stated, "I don't know yeah, yeah. I've worked with him yeah."

Soon after, DeGeneres expressed, "How is he doing I wonder? Do you talk to him at all? I don't know. When was the last time you talked to him? I'm just curious. I’m just asking. It’s a showbiz question.” Then, Kunis seemed embarrassed and she covered her face with her hands, “You know it's been, give or take, a couple of minutes,” she told DeGeneres, according to Business Insider. DeGeneres declared, "You people look good yeah. Yeah." Right after, DeGeneres handed over a tissue to Kunis who had tears in her eyes and the latter said, "My eyes tear up when I get nervous."

Earlier in the episode, DeGeneres asked Kunis about her Valentine's Day plans by saying, "So Valentine's Day is coming up. It's tomorrow I believe and is that a big day for you." In her response, Kunis said, "Umm, yes and no. Like I have never really put emphasis on it. Like I've been single during Valentine's Day. I've been in a relationship either way. I'm fine with it." Shortly afterward, DeGeneres quipped, "It's a lot of pressure to do something really if you had someone I don't know if you do or not but if you had someone in your life to spend Valentine's Day with. But if you had someone what would an ideal Valentine's Day date be?" to which Kunis responded, "Oh god, I really don't know. The truth is I don't know I think something simple, sweet and meaningful is great and you know I love flowers so flowers are nice. Chocolates. Who doesn’t like chocolate?”

After hearing Kunis' preferences, DeGeneres stated, "That's very stereotypical. You want like just stereotypical roses and chocolates and like a big stuffed teddy bear that someone's selling on the side of the." Then, Kunis interrupted DeGeneres mid-sentence and uttered, "I want the biggest bear and I want like a thousand roses. If we're going to do it, we might as well do it full out." Right after, DeGeneres told Kunis, "Yeah. That's good enough. That's what you want. It's good to know."

Kunis is currently married to Ashton Kutcher. The pair crossed paths for the first time on the set of Fox's beloved sitcom 'That '70s Show' in 1998. However, they didn't start dating until 2012. These two lovebirds got engaged in 2014 after two years together. The next year, they tied the knot at the Secret Garden at Parrish Ranch in Oak Glen, California. This gorgeous Hollywood couple shares two children, a daughter named Wyatt, and a son whose name is Dimitri.