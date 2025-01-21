Mike Tyson’s interview on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' turned awkward in no time: "Will you be..."

Let's just say Mike Tyson’s chat with Jimmy Kimmel turned out to be, well, something else entirely but certainly gave us plenty to talk about

Mike Tyson has always been a larger-than-life figure, known for his ferocity in the ring and his unpredictable behavior outside of it. Over the years, the legendary boxer has mellowed out, but his tendency to say or do unexpected things hasn’t completely disappeared. His appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' is proof of that. Tyson joined the show in November 2024 to promote his fight with YouTuber Jake Paul, but the conversation took some strange turns that left viewers scratching their heads, as reported by Last Night On.

From the start, Tyson and Kimmel didn’t seem to be on the same wavelength. Kimmel asked Tyson about his preparation for the fight, only to get answers that raised more questions. Tyson revealed he doesn’t start training until 11 a.m. and takes an hour-long break for a massage during his sessions. This casual routine left Kimmel visibly concerned. “Oh no,” he remarked, clearly surprised at how relaxed Tyson’s approach seemed for such a big fight. Things got even more bizarre when Kimmel brought up Tyson’s alleged marijuana use. Tyson, who has his own cannabis brand, was coy in his response. When asked if he’d be high leading up to the fight, he answered, “Oh, I’m going to be so high off life.” Kimmel pressed him for a clearer answer, asking “Will you be high on marijuana, as well?” and Tyson finally admitted, “That’s a possibility too, yes.”

Despite these quirky moments, Tyson was confident in his chances against Jake Paul. He encouraged Kimmel to place a bet on him, saying he would win the fight. However, Kimmel seemed less convinced as the conversation went on. “See, now my bet’s getting lower as we talk,” the host joked, prompting laughter from the audience. Tyson tried to reassure him, doubling down on his promise of victory. “Very badly,” he said, earning applause and cheers.

It’s worth noting that Tyson may have been joking about being high in the ring. But his remarks raised eyebrows, especially since the fight was scheduled to take place in Texas, where marijuana is on the state’s list of banned substances for athletes. According to MMA Junkies, using any kind of substance leading up to or during the match could lead to the forfeiting of the fight entirely.

While the back-and-forth with Kimmel was awkward at times, it also highlighted the unpredictable charm that Tyson has carried throughout his career.

However, for the unversed, the fight between Tyson and Paull, held on November 15, was a major event, with Paul winning by unanimous decision after eight rounds. Tyson had moments where he showed glimpses of his old talent, but his age and stamina caught up with him, while Paul’s speed and energy gave him the upper hand. The judges scored the fight clearly in Paul’s favor. After the match, Tyson took the loss in stride, saying he had nothing left to prove, and even hinted at possibly fighting again.