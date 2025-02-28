Mike Tyson once walked out of an interview after he was asked about one topic: "You have to go..."

Mike Tyson just couldn't seem to talk about his 4-year-old daughter, Exodus, who died tragically after an accident in 2009

With a glorious boxing career, Mike Tyson has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry as well. Besides that, the boxer is a devoted family man and one of the biggest setbacks in Tyson's life was in 2009, when he lost his daughter 4-year-old daughter Exodus. The boxer grieved his daughter’s death for a long time, so it was no surprise when he walked out after a Real Sports interviewer brought up Exodus.

In an old interview, which is now making the rounds, Tyson became emotional when asked about his daughter's death. Reflecting on his initial reaction to the tragedy, he said, "This is my best thinking at the time. Get my gun, automatic, just like it and you just go crazy." He acknowledged the intensity of his emotions, adding, "Regardless, that’s just my first thought." Tyson then described his experience at the hospital, where he realized the shared grief of others, as per The Things. He added, "But when I went to the hospital, the people that were there were. They are up there because their kids are dead too or about to die. So what the hell am I?"

Tyson also recalled entering a dark phase after his daughter's death, admitting, "I did c*****e for a week" because he "had to get high." He explained, "I had to back then" and confessed, "I couldn't handle it at all." After a long pause, Tyson’s emotions overwhelmed him. Staring directly at the Real Sports journalist, he firmly said, "You have to go…you understand? Thank you." He then walked upstairs, visibly distraught, and burst into tears. The reporter later apologized, to which Tyson responded, "I have to grow up. It's tough. I have to be a man and stop crying."

Years later, the Real Sports reporter reflected on the tense interview with Mike Tyson, recalling the fear he felt. "I mean, I was speechless, and I don’t know if you heard him say, "You have to go now,’" he said. As per Fandom Wire, he described the moment as the "most chilling second and a half or two seconds" of his life, making it an experience he would rather forget.

Discussing 4-year-old Exodus’s tragic passing, reports revealed she died in a treadmill accident at their Phoenix home. "Somehow, she was playing on this treadmill, and there's a cord that hangs under the console; it's kind of a loop," said police Sgt. Andy Hill. "Either she slipped or put her head in the loop, but it acted like a noose, and she was obviously unable to get herself off of it."

Exodus was placed on life support but succumbed to her injuries, passing away at 11.45 am, according to ABC News affiliate KNXV-TV. The tragic incident occurred while Exodus' mother was cleaning the house and the toddler was playing in a separate room, according to Phoenix police. Worried, the mother sent her son to check on Exodus. He found her "in distress" and called for help. Rushing in, she discovered Exodus on the treadmill with a cable around her neck. She quickly freed her, called 911, and began CPR. When police arrived, they took over until firefighters arrived and continued efforts to revive her.