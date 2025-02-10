Michael Jackson once crashed Diddy's party — and told him he was there to meet only one person

P Diddy's stars may not be as dazzling as they were in his heyday, but his previous anecdotes are keeping the disgraced rapper in the spotlight

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Michael Jackson are two names who nobody would have thought could be in the same sentence. Diddy is locked behind bars after being accused of kidnapping, drugging, and coercing women into sexual activities, reported by BBC. Now, a new video is doing rounds on the Internet of Diddy revealing how the king of pop, Michael Jackson once attended his party, but for a very specific reason.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs speaks onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Neilson Barnard)



In a 2009 appearance on 'The Late Show with David Letterman,' Diddy revealed that Jackson showed up uninvited to one of his parties while searching for someone, as per The Mirror US. The host showed Diddy a photo of him and Jackson. Diddy then shared an interesting anecdote saying, "That was taken maybe six years ago. [Michael Jackson] came to one of my parties. So I’m at the party, I’m hosting them, you know, I'm being the hostess with the mostest and everything. Then the security came up to me and said: ‘Mr. Combs, Mr. Michael Jackson is here to see you.’”

Things took an interesting turn when Jackson revealed the real reason he was at Diddy's party—it was all to see Beyoncé. Diddy recalled, "I find Mike, I'm like: ‘Mike, what’s up? What’re you doing here? Thanks for coming,’ we start chit-chatting, and then he whispers in my ear.” 'Where’s Beyoncé?'” The moment caught Diddy off guard, but he clarified that it was before Jay-Z and that Jackson's intentions were clear. Diddy humorously added, "He came to the party to holler at Beyoncé, finds her, and dances with Beyoncé at the party. Mike was smooth, Jack."

Talking about Diddy's infamous parties, the popular radio jockey Howard Stern didn’t hold back when describing his experience at one of his parties, as per The Things. On March 24th, 2024, Howard Stern addressed Diddy's scandal and sex trafficking allegations on his radio show and also shared a story about his experience at one of Diddy’s infamous white parties.

Howard recalled, “[Diddy] used to have these parties called 'The White Party,’” where all guests wore white. At the time, Howard was dating his future wife, Beth, and hoped to impress her while encountering other celebrities for material for his SiriusXM show. However, he found the experience underwhelming, stating, "It ended up being very unimpressive for me because I was treated like an a*****e."

Stern continued to describe his experience at Diddy's white party, claiming that he and Beth were relegated to the backyard with other acquaintances of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, mostly people involved in business dealings, not celebrities. Howard suggested that Diddy saw him as “a gateway to the radio and nothing more.” He was unimpressed with the company, adding, “There wasn’t enough food. Diddy didn’t know anything about food, it was more like [just] champagne.” In addition, Stern expressed his frustration about being unable to enter the house, especially when he needed to use the bathroom

He claimed that Diddy’s security denied him access, saying, “They go, 'You can’t walk inside.'” Stern revealed that there were no washrooms for the outside guests, who were only given champagne. This led him and Beth to leave early in search of a bathroom. “I had to pee so bad." The RJ further added, “We’re in the car, and I said to the guy driving, ‘I gotta pee so f***ing bad,’ and my wife, or girlfriend at the time said, ‘I do too.’” They stopped the car, and Howard admitted, “I just peed on their lawn. I had no choice. I peed on their lawn... I tried to do it in a spot that wouldn’t look too bad when it turned brown.” He also mentioned, “I think Beth had to pull her pants down and pee. I’m not sure.”