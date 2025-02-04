Meghan Markle’s 'Suits' dad makes a sneaky joke about her in new show and fans were quick to spot it

Before Meghan Markle became the Duchess of Sussex, she was best known for playing Rachel Zane in the hit legal drama 'Suits.' While her wedding to Prince Harry was nothing short of a fairy tale moment, it eventually brought her immense scrutiny. From criticism of her personal life choices to racial slander, Markle has often been the target of harsh online criticism. Despite challenges, Markle has remained active in philanthropic and advocacy work, supported by her loved ones. Her former 'Suits' co-star Wendell Pierce, for instance, has long backed Markle, speaking out in her defense.

Wendell Pierce attends the premiere of 'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan' at The Opening Night of Los Angeles Fleet Week 2018 at Battleship Iowa on August 31, 2018, in San Pedro, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer)

Pierce, who played Markle's on-screen father, Robert Zane, in the legal drama, once stressed the importance of standing by friends during difficult times. In January last year, 'The Wire' star shared that he caught up with Markle when she received an award. He recounted, "I saw both Markle and Harry, and it was great," Page Six reported. When asked about the nature of their conversation, he said, "You know, just touch base and remind her that no matter where they are in the world, I am their friend. I love her. You are in a bubble, and it’s always good to know that no matter what you are going through, [your] friends are there for you "

The actor also took a subtle jab at the media in the police procedural drama 'Elsbeth.' In an episode that aired recently on Thursday, January 30, Carrie Preston’s character Elsbeth investigates a suspicious death at an upscale wellness center, as per GB News. During a briefing, Pierce’s character, Captain Wagner, discusses a case involving a deceased man who was last seen at "some fancy spa where celebrities and the royals go." Wagner says, "The global press was already trying to frame Meghan Markle, and she wasn’t even there!" referencing the media's tendency to focus on Markle, even when she is not present.

Pierce is not the only one to voice for Markle. Her longtime friend and former 'Suits' co-star Abigail Spencer, also defended her in a recent interview with Page Six at an American Heart Association event in New York City. Spencer expressed hating reading negative press about her friend Markle, especially a Vanity Fair article that accused the Duchess of being 'cold and withholding' to staff and creating a 'really awful' workplace.

Spencer instead emphasized Markle's greatness. She stressed, "She [Markle] is the most glorious human being on the planet," and shared her excitement for Markle's upcoming Netflix lifestyle series, 'With Love, Meghan,' which premieres on March 4. She believes the show will give viewers "an authentic, very cool, very lovely insight into who she actually is as a person." She gushed, "You are also going to learn a lot! I have learned a lot from her myself."