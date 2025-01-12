Meghan Markle's favorite 'American Idol' contestant is someone even we love

Former 'Suits' star Meghan Markle took the opportunity to sneakily let this American singer know that she is a huge fan

Meghan Markle had a heartfelt surprise for one of ‘American Idol’s’ most beloved stars. Between her busy royal responsibilities and charity work, the Duchess of Sussex took time out to express her admiration for the iconic singer Kelly Clarkson. The sweet message was shared through Abigail Spencer, a close friend and former ‘Suits’ co-star of Markle's. During an appearance on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', Spencer casually revealed that Markle had something special in store for the host.

While having dinner with singer Michael Bublé, Markle spoke highly of Kelly, calling her “the greatest singer on earth,” as per People. It was an impromptu and genuine compliment from Markle, who has long been a fan of Clarkson's music and career. Spencer passed on the message to Clarkson, emphasizing that it wasn’t staged—just a heartfelt acknowledgment of Clarkson's talent that Markle wanted to share. “Meghan sends her love and said she loved watching you on American Idol,” Spencer shared during the show. “It wasn’t planned at all,” she added. “Meghan mentioned her admiration for you during a dinner conversation with Michael Bublé, praising you as the greatest singer on earth,” Spencer explained.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (L) and Abigail Spencer are seen in the Upper East Side on February 19, 2019 in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

The gesture deeply touched Clarkson, who described it as a special moment between the two women. On the show, Spencer also spoke about her close friendship with Markle, sharing how they instantly connected. “We clicked right away, and our friendship deepened over the years,” she said. “Meghan is truly an extraordinary individual,” Spencer recalled how she and Markle became friends in the first place. “Back in 2007, I was auditioning for a pilot on NBC, and during the screen tests, I met this strikingly beautiful person who was auditioning for the role of my best friend. That person’s name was Meghan Markle,” she revealed.

Markle left ‘Suits’ after Season 7 to focus on her role as the Duchess of Sussex, stepping away from acting to fully embrace her royal duties and new life. Meanwhile, Spencer continued on the hit series from 2011 until 2019. Markle always felt her audition for the show didn’t go well, but she ended up securing a spot for nearly seven seasons. “I thought it was one of the worst auditions I’d ever done,” Markle told Larry King, adding, “But behind closed doors, they actually disagreed with me and brought me back to test again,” as per Business Insider.

On the other hand, Clarkson won the first season of ‘American Idol’ on September 4, 2002, beating Justin Guarini. Despite her win and rise to fame in the music world, Clarkson chose to launch her talk show to bring people together during a time of division and negativity. She wanted her show to be a place where people from all walks of life could feel included—much like at her concerts, where people from all backgrounds come together. “My audience is made up of all kinds of people who probably would never meet in any other context. I want my show to feel like that, and my husband really sold me on the idea of the good we could do—creating inclusion and unity,” she told Cinema Blend.