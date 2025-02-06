Meghan Markle pretending to be a cat during Ellen's prank is still making us cringe years later

Meghan Markle took part in a funny Ellen prank, acting like a cat, meowing, and doing silly stunts while Ellen gave her instructions

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, appeared on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' and took part in a funny prank. She wore a tiny earpiece, called an IFB, which let Ellen tell her what to say and do while she interacted with people in public, The Sun reported.

One of the pranks showed Meghan’s acting skills when after eating a cookie in front of a vendor, Ellen told her to act like a cat. Meghan took a kitten-ear headband from her bag, put it on, and told the vendor, "This is what I do for my kids to cheer them up, I sing a little song." She then started singing, "I'm a kitten, meow meow meow." Her assistant joined in, and they both made paw-like gestures, making the audience laugh. Meghan also drank from a baby bottle and had more funny moments. At a crystal shop, she joked, "I have healing powers," before rubbing a rock on her head. While buying hot sauce, she told the vendor, "Mummy wants some heat," and then ate tortilla chips like a chipmunk.

Ellen told Meghan’s assistant to introduce herself as "Pawama," saying she was the "executive assistant" to Meghan. The assistant also had to tell vendors to "act normally" because Meghan was coming. Ellen made her say "Thank you" five times, which made her laugh. Meghan followed Ellen’s funny instructions, touching her elbow, then her nose, and even doing a deep squat, which embarrassed her. The audience laughed as Ellen made her eat a cookie like a chipmunk and say "Mummy" while crumbs fell from her mouth.

At one point, Ellen made Meghan tell a joke with no punchline, confusing the vendor. After six minutes of pranking, Ellen finally revealed the truth, telling the vendors that she had been controlling Meghan’s actions. As the prank ended, Meghan said, "The cookies were delicious, so is the hot sauce - love the crystals!" Ellen DeGeneres is known for playing funny pranks on her talk show, often getting celebrities to join in and surprise people. One famous prank was with actress Jennifer Aniston. Ellen gave her instructions through an earpiece while she talked to a delivery person. Jennifer made strange requests and funny comments, confusing the person while the audience laughed, as reported by Watch Mojo.

Another great prank involved soccer star David Beckham. He pretended to be a massage therapist while Ellen told him what to say. He asked clients to call him "Ricky" and made weird requests, making the people in the massage room very confused. Singer Adele also took part in a funny prank at a Jamba Juice store. Ellen gave her instructions through an earpiece, and Adele did silly things like asking for a large drink in a small cup and pretending to cut wheatgrass with scissors. The workers were totally confused, and the audience loved it. These pranks became a popular part of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', showing celebrities in funny situations that made fans laugh.