Megan Fox looked uncomfortable after a reporter kept flirting with her during interview: "You’re a..."

Awkward! Megan Fox wasn’t having it when a reporter got a little too personal instead of discussing her 2009 flick 'Jennifer's Body'

When Megan Fox first appeared in 'Transformers', standing over a car engine, she became a star overnight. Unfortunately for her, that moment also shaped how people saw her. Just like the camera focused on her looks in that scene, the media has often treated her the same way, focusing more on her appearance and personal life rather than her as a person. A clear example of how the media treats her is when she had to shut down a reporter who kept flirting with her.

US Weekly even published an article listing her most memorable comebacks. While it’s great that she stands up for herself, it’s unfortunate that she has to do it so often. During a 2009 interview,

an interviewer for Entertainment Tonight Canada seemed to only be focused on Fox's looks when it was supposed to be about the movie she starred in. For the unversed, we're talking about Fox's iconic hit 'Jennifer's Body'. The interviewer first asked Fox and her co-star, Johnny Simmons, how they were doing. But after that, he seemed only interested in Fox. The only time Simmons was directly asked a question was when the interviewer wondered what it was like for him to see Fox in the spotlight. Less than two minutes into the interview, the reporter commented on how many people are attracted to Fox, “Do you numb yourself to, I don’t know if there is a man alive who is not in love with you in some way?”

But instead of moving on, the reporter insisted, “He’s been flirting the whole time we’ve been sitting here.” Simmons and Fox joked about him being bad at flirting, and Fox tried to steer the conversation away by saying she doesn’t socialize much and considers herself a recluse. At that point, it would have made sense for the reporter to ask about 'Jennifer’s Body', but instead, he went silent. Fox gave him a confused look, waiting for the next question, The Things reported.

Then, the reporter made things even more awkward by saying that Fox was flirting with him, “Now I think you’re flirting with me.” The camera was on the reporter at that moment, so viewers couldn’t see Fox’s reaction. However, the reporter quickly realized he had messed up and immediately said, “I’m kidding. I’m totally kidding. Come on.” Fox gasped at the comment while Simmons tried to ease the situation, saying, “Watch this.” He turned to look at Fox, and she turned to look at him, clearly trying to shift focus. Once the reporter finally changed the subject, he still managed to make things uncomfortable.

He asked Fox and Simmons if they had ever gone to a club together where women dance for money. Simmons put his head in his hands, while Fox rolled her head back, saying, “Oh dude.” The interviewer continued, “You have to go into every situation when you have a conversation with a man you’ve never met that is going to end at some point with him flirting with you.” Fox, clearly uncomfortable, tried to brush it off, saying, “You’re so silly. You’re a silly man. You’re a silly man in a checkered shirt.”

Another example is how while filming the movie, someone took unauthorized photos of Fox in a revealing scene. After the movie’s release, many reviews also focused on its more risqué elements rather than the story. As a result, Jennifer’s Body only got a 46% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, over the years, people’s opinions on the film 'Jennifer's Body' have changed. Now, it’s seen as a cult classic, with many appreciating its themes about friendship and gender roles. Looking back, the way the media treated Fox during the film’s promotion explains a lot about why critics originally dismissed it.