Mark Wahlberg was visibly drunk during an interview and did some very questionable things

The drunk guest star also went ahead and sat on host Graham Norton's lap during the appearance.

Over the years, Graham Norton has had numerous famous faces on his talk show. Back in the day, the BAFTA award-winning host once got caught up in an uncomfortable situation when a celebrity guest failed to handle the booze. During a 2013 episode of 'The Graham Norton Show', Norton was joined by a few celebrities including Michael Fassbender, Sarah Silverman, and Mark Wahlberg. At that time, a seemingly drunk Wahlberg appeared on Norton's talk show to promote his thriller film 'Broken City.' When the time came for the other guests to speak, things turned chaotic as Wahlberg continued to interrupt Fassbender and Silverman in the middle of their stories.

At one point, the 'Daddy's Home' actor went and sat on Gordon's lap. Not only this, Wahlberg even stroked Norton's hair. Shortly afterward, Norton asked Wahlberg to get back on the couch but the latter stood his ground. Then, Wahlberg hugged Norton who seemed very awkward. Later in the episode, Wahlberg randomly picked up a microphone and handed it over to Silverman, and ruined her story. Norton tried to handle the situation with humor by telling Wahlberg to sit back on the couch and let Silverman complete her story.

On the other hand, when Fassbender started narrating a tale, Wahlberg went silent. During an interview with The Morning, Norton revealed that Wahlberg fell asleep while Fassbender was sharing the story. "We couldn't get any stories going, and then Michael Fassbender was on and he was getting this story away. And I was like, 'Wow, this must be a good story,' because Mark Wahlberg's letting him tell it. And then I looked at Mark Wahlberg and he was asleep... we didn't wake him, we were delighted," Norton said at that time.

During an interview with Mirror, Norton spilled the secrets from his chat show's green room. "It is very hard to get drunk on the show. We do give people a drink, yes. They get one and if there is a break between filming they might nip in and top up your glass and that is it. The most you get is two, maybe three, drinks in a show. If you want to be drunk on the show, and apparently some people do, you really need to arrive pre-liquored up. I remember one time I was outside as Hollywood star Mickey Rourke arrived in his car and he stepped out holding a bottle of Jack Daniels. More worryingly it was half empty. It suddenly became clear where that Jack Daniels had gone. It was a nightmare," Norton told the media outlet.

Norton further added, "But the famous one was Mark Wahlberg, I guess. He was fine when he came on the show. There was not a hint of it and then about 20 minutes into the show it caught up with him. Oh, it was bad. At one point Mark was asleep on the couch in front of the audience." Later, the show's producer Graham Stuart decided to wake up Wahlberg and then, Stuart stated that he wasn't even sure whether they would be able to release the episode or not. During an interview with The Metro, Stuart explained, "We’ve never been in a situation where we thought we couldn’t put that show out. We never let that happen."