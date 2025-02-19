Margot Robbie eating spicy wings on ‘Hot Ones’ turned into a scary moment: “I think I might die...”

“It’s the hottest thing I’ve ever eaten,” she said while adding, “Like, six wings ago was the hottest thing I’ve ever eaten.”

Margot Robbie put her taste buds to the test on Sean Evans’ 'Hot Ones' segment of 'First We Feast' in 2020. The 'Barbie' actress had to remove her jacket as the spicy hot wings set her mouth on fire. "Can I take my jacket off? I've never eaten anything so spicy in my life," she quipped. Robbie appeared on the hit show to promote her action film 'Birds of Prey,' but she didn’t expect the wings to get spicier with each question. “I am so scared,” she uttered right at the beginning. “I have the palate of a 4-year-old and grew up eating mashed potatoes. So my tolerance for spicy food is extremely limited.”

While answering questions about her career, the Oscar nominee shared that she rarely ate spicy food—except during a trip to Sri Lanka—and hoped to expand her palate. "It was actually just in Sri Lanka and so I feel like I did broaden my horizons as far as spice and curries but this is a real yeah," she said. As per People, Robbie attempted the milder wings but tapped out after just two minutes. “I find that very spicy actually,” she joked. The 'Suicide Squad' actress was literally in tears as the questions progressed and they had more hot wings.

Margot Robbie at Photo Call for 'Barbie' at Four Seasons Hotel LA at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023, in California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer)

Just before attempting the eighth hot wing, Robbie had reached her limit. “Oh my f—- god,” she said and fanned herself. “I think I might die.” Yet she refused to give up on the questions and continued. “If you’re out, you’re out. And there’s no shame in that, Margot,” Evans coaxed her to quit and end the torture.“No, no, no, I don’t wanna be out. I can do one more," Robbie insisted with tears. After chugging water, milk, orange juice, and snacking on Skittles, she powered through the ninth wing. “It’s the hottest thing I’ve ever eaten,” she concluded while adding, “Like, six wings ago was the hottest thing I’ve ever eaten.”

In 2023, Robbie treated her Babylon co-star Diego Calva and the hosts of The Project to a spread of Aussie snacks. According to the Daily Mail, she showcased Arnott’s Tim Tams, Pods, chicken-flavored Shapes, and Burger Rings during the interview. "Look, you can finally have a Tim Tam," she said animatedly while pointing out to the Australian snack in the bowl."You can get Vegemite and a few different things like Tim Tams overseas, but these - this is gold," she added. Calva and the hosts were surprised to try out the variety of treats and expressed their gratitude.

Back in 2018, Robbie had a taste war while comparing Australian and British snacks. The choices between Space Raiders and Shapes, Marmite, and Vegemite, Irn Bru and Solo, Penguins and Tim Tams, and John Smiths and Four-X were intense. In the first round, she chose Space Raiders over Australia's Shapes. For the drinks round, Robbie picked her favorite—Solo—before siding with Tim Tams and Marmite. Declaring 'Australian snacks superior,' the Babylon actress proudly stood by her home country's treats in the ultimate snack challenge.