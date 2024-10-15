'MAFS' contestants' pay revealed and it's appalling, but one group gets more

'MAFS' season 5 contestant Nasser Sultan revealed that his salary didn't cover his living expenses

DENVER, COLORADO: Contestants on 'Married at First Sight' experience quite a surprising journey as they balance their daily lives while striving to make their marriages work. However, despite their significant contributions to the show's success, their compensation might be far less than one could imagine. The Lifetime series depicts participants enjoying lavish weddings and luxurious vacations, yet some contestants reveal they were paid peanuts, barely managing to survive.

While 'Married at First Sight' producers have not officially disclosed contestant salaries, former participants have shared insights about their pay. According to newtolove.com, 'MAFS' Season 5 contestant Nasser Sultan revealed that his salary didn't cover his living expenses. "You get $150 for the day, that's it," he said. "But on top of that, you have to pay expenses - your living expenses with the woman that you marry." He clarified that the $150 isn’t clear pay, as contestants must also cover costs for rented apartments, groceries, and daily expenses.

Similarly, 'MAFS' 2023 groom Jesse Burford claimed contestants on his season were paid $1,175 weekly, while Domenica Calarco mentioned her weekly wage was around $1,050. Reflecting on the limited pay, contestant Clark Sherwood spoke out about his experience, stating there’s “no financial gain” from participating in the show. All in all, with 12-hour filming per day for 8 weeks, the compensation seems disproportionately low considering the contestants often leave their jobs to be on the show. However, this doesn't overshadow the fact that contestants often gain fame after the show, leading to opportunities for endorsements and influencer marketing.

'MAFS' contestants reveal they were paid peanuts as they barely managed to survive (@lifetime)

'MAFS' cast member spills brides earn more for appearing on the show

'Married at First Sight' star Nasser Sultan elaborated on the pay structure of the show, revealing that some couples, particularly the brides, often earned more.“Sarah [Roza] and a few others, like Davina [Rankin], got more money,” he disclosed. “They got $50 more a day." Nasser insisted that cast compensation was based on their contributions to the show. The more you did for the show, the more you got.”

The reality TV star further explained that the brides enjoyed additional perks. “The girls would message companies on Instagram and ask for free clothes to be sent to them, and so we’d be sitting there and these deliveries would show up." he shared. He noted that the female cast typically received whatever they requested, from counseling sessions to a raise to stay on the show.

'Married At First Sight' star Nasser Sultan elaborated on the pay structure of the show (Instagram/@official_nassersultan)

Which 'MAFS' star is the highest paid on Lifetime show?

While 'MAFS' stars receive limited pay during their time on the Lifetime show, being a contestant still comes with perks. According to Yahoo! Lifestyle, 2020 season contestant Hayley reportedly earned up to $1.3 million on OnlyFans after her appearance on the show. Moreover, she signed on with a private escort service, charging $750 an hour for the "girlfriend experience" and $950 an hour for the "porn star experience," with a minimum booking of two hours. Fellow contestants Olivia Frazer and Jessika Power have also profited significantly from the adult website following their fame from the show.

On the other hand, couples Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant have established their family brand image since welcoming their son Oliver in 2020, and they recently celebrated the arrival of their second child, Carter, this year. According to the outlet, Jules earns up to $3,701 per paid post, while Cam makes approximately $2,407.50. Similarly, Michael Brunelli and Martha Kalifatidis have built a solid income through paid promotions and sponsorships on Instagram and TikTok.

'MAFS' contestants Cameron Merchant and Jules Robinson have made a decent living after gaining fame from the show (Instagram/@julesrobinson82)

Are the marriages on 'MAFS' legally binding?

Given the rare success rate of 'Married at First Sight', it's important to note that marriages are not legally binding. While rings are exchanged and vows are made, no marriage license is signed. It’s ultimately up to the couples to decide whether to separate after the show or pursue marriage away from the cameras. One couple that chose to marry after the show is Jules and Cameron from MAFS Australia.

Marriages on 'MAFS' are not legally binding (@lifetime)

'Married at First Sight' Season 18 premieres on October 15 at 8 pm ET.