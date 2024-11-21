'Love Island USA' star Olivia Walker sparks dating rumors with Montana Boyz TikToker

'Love Island USA' star Olivia Walker and Montana Boyz TikToker Mark Estes have been spotted together on various occasions

It looks like something is brewing between 'Love Island USA' star Olivia Walker and Mark Estes, Kristin Cavallari’s ex-boyfriend. Recenly, a video surfaced online showing Olivia and Mark getting cozy together. In the video, Mark can be seen standing very close to Olivia while holding onto her waist.

On the other hand, Olivia was checking her phone as the two were in an elevator with a couple of friends. This is not the first time that Mark and Olivia have been spotted together in public. Earlier this month, the rumored couple was photographed by paparazzi while out and about in Tennessee, according TMZ. They later hung out at a Nashville bar with some friends. As of now, neither Mark nor Olivia has commented on their relationship status.

'Love Island USA' star Olivia Walker is reportedly off the dating market (Instagram/@oliviaa_walker)

Did Mark Estes propose to Olivia Walker?

The answer to the above question is a big yes. In one of their latest TikTok videos, Mark Estes took out a wedding ring and asked Olivia Walker to marry him. Soon after, the camera transitioned to another woman who yelled "yes" as Olivia said, "Look at my diamond baby."

It appears that Mark's proposal was just a part of his funny prank with Olivia. Recently, the two were also photographed together at renowned singer Garth Brooks' Friends in Low Places & Honky Tonk Bar in Nashville.

Mark Estes funnily proposed to Olivia Walker in a TikTok video (Instagram/@markestes_1)

What does Mark Estes do for a living?

For those wondering, Mark Estes is a TikTok star who lives in Montana and Nashville. Currently, he has more than 170k followers on the popular video-sharing platform. Apart from this, he is also one of the members of a TikTok group named Montana Boyz.

BBefore gaining fame on TikTok, Mark played college football at Montana State University and Montana Tech. He wrapped up his college career with Montana Tech Orediggers last year after six seasons.

Mark Estes is a TikToker by profession (Instagram/@markestes_1)

Why did Mark Estes and Kristin Cavallari split?

Before sparking a romance with Olivia Walker, Mark Estes was in a relationship with Kristin Cavallari. The two first connected on social media. Mark slid into Kirstin's DMs by using the Montana Boyz account. Mark and Kristin made their romance Instagram official in February 2024. However, their romance wasn't meant to last forever as they ended up parting ways in September after seven months of dating.

During an episode of her "Let's Be Honest" podcast, the Uncommon James founder shed some light on her split from her former boyfriend Mark. At that point, she mentioned that the pair's 13-year age gap played a big role in her decision to call things off.

“I broke up with Mark because I just know long term it's not right. It’s not because of love lost or something bad happened, no one cheated, no one was mean. No one did anything. Those breakups are always the hardest, I think," she explained.