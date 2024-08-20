'Love Island USA’ bombshell Daia McGhee slams OG girls for letting their fans harass Casa girls online

'Love Island USA' star Daia McGhee faced bullying after her Casa Amor stint on the show

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Daia McGhee, a recent bombshell on 'Love Island USA', has publicly criticized the original cast members (OG girls) and their fans for bullying at the reunion. She expressed that coming into Casa Amor and later facing the recoupling process was challenging. But Daia also revealed that after leaving the villa, she felt overwhelmed by negative comments on social media. She criticized the OG girls and their supporters for not addressing or condemning bullying, suggesting that even passive actions, like reposting or ignoring hurtful comments, contribute to the problem.

Daia slammed the OG girls for letting their followers and fans bully Casa girls while they decided to stay silent, instead of intervening and stopping their fans from spreading negativity. "It's hard to go in as a bombshell to Casa, and even after Casa at recoupling, we understood for the OG girls it's not easy watching your guy waking away. We all are going in with the same intentions that everyone else had going in initially. But being in Casa Amor, you're there to make a connection and people are pissed that we're making a connection," Daia said. While adding, "Getting out of the villa was also so fu*****g overwhelming for me, for weeks my social media was fu****g too much. And for every single person here, I feel like we need to be better at realizing that even if you repost a comment or you sit and make a comment or you don't acknowledge with someone making a comment you've to realize how it's going to affect others sitting on this couch," she added. "Whether you like that or not. Someone says even a small little thing that is rude about someone else you're just letting your followers go drag that person and it's not okay."

Daia McGhee was accused of playing with Kordell Bechkam

On 'Love Island USA,' Daia McGhee faced accusations of playing with Kordell Beckham's emotions. The drama unfolded when producers revealed Daia's social media activity, showing she had frequently liked and commented on posts by NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., Kordell's famous cousin. This led many to suspect that Daia might have been more interested in Odell than Kordell.

During a challenge, contestants had to face their past social media behaviors, and Daia's interactions with Odell’s posts drew attention. Some viewers and islanders questioned if Daia was using her relationship with Kordell to get closer to Odell. Despite this, Daia claimed that Kordell was the first guy she was drawn to in Casa Amor and that she had no intention to play him.

Kordell Beckham reflects on his romance with Daia McGhee (@peacock)

Leah Kateb asks her followers to 'spare' Rob Rausch from bullying

Following Daia McGhee's criticizing fans of bullying, Leah took to the cameras to address her followers. She asked them not to spread negativity or engage in online harassment on her behalf. Leah reminded her fans that she holds no grudges against anyone from the show and that she cares about everyone, viewing them all as friends.

Specifically, Leah urged her fans to stop targeting Rob and Liv, asking them to leave Rob alone and not to blame him for his actions on the show. She emphasized that she wants to move forward with a positive attitude and requested that her supporters respect her wishes by avoiding any form of online bullying or negativity, and finally 'spare' Rob once and for all.