'Love Island’ alums Jack Fowler and Joanna Chimonides accused of ‘scamming’ fans

Jack and Joanna have been accused of fooling fans for years now, pretending to find love on dating shows

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Jack Fowler and Joanna Chimonides, both known for their time on ‘Love Island’, are under fire from fans who believe they’ve been played. The couple, who recently rekindled their romance, are being compared to the infamous Caleb 2.0, with accusations that they scammed viewers by faking their on-screen love lives. The timeline is telling: back in February, Jack hinted in an interview with Madame Joyce that he was still with Joanna. Yet, by March 16, Jack publicly announced his split from Justine, sparking confusion and concern among fans who had supported their relationship. Less than a month later, on April 2nd, “Donutgate” emerged, when both Jack and Joanna posted suspiciously similar Instagram stories featuring the same donut. Fans quickly connected the dots, suspecting the two were back together.

The posts were swiftly deleted, but the damage was done, leaving many feeling duped. Further adding to the confusion, Jack started interacting with Justine’s posts again in late April, leading to speculation that they might have been talking. However, by mid-June, Jack and Joanna had refollowed each other on social media, and Jack shared an allergy scare post that Justine liked and commented on, only to later delete her comment. Things came to a head in July when Justine unfollowed Jack, just as he and Joanna jetted off to Italy together. While in Italy, Jack unfollowed Justine, and by August, he had unliked every post of hers that he’d ever engaged with. Now, Jack and Joanna are on a couples' trip with friends, and fans feel betrayed. They accuse the pair of misleading viewers by presenting themselves as single and looking for love on Love Island while potentially planning to reunite all along. This has led to widespread criticism, with many labeling the couple as the latest “Caleb 2.0,” a reference to another Love Island alum who was similarly accused of manipulating viewers. Fans who once rooted for Jack and Justine now feel they’ve been taken for a ride, with Jack and Joanna’s actions fueling suspicions that their entire journey was a well-orchestrated scam. ​

' Love Island: All Stars’ Chris Taylor reveals Joanna Chimonides ‘abruptly’ ended relationship outside villa

Chris Taylor, a fan favorite from 'Love Island: All Stars', recently opened up about the unexpected end of his relationship with fellow contestant Joanna Chimonides. After coupling up in the villa, Chris and Joanna seemed to have potential, especially after Chris’s head was turned by Joanna while he was originally with Arabella Chi. However, their romance didn’t last long once they left the South African villa.

In an exclusive interview, Chris shared that their relationship came to an abrupt end shortly after they returned to the UK. According to Chris, the spark between them quickly faded, and they both realized that their connection was more of a friendship than a romantic relationship. He explained that he decided to reach out to Joanna and suggested that they remain friends instead of forcing a romance that wasn’t there.

Joanna Chimonides and Chris Taylor ended their relationship (@peacock)

'Love Island Games’ star Jack Fowler breaks up with Justine Ndiba within four months after winning

Just four months after their victory on 'Love Island Games', Jack Fowler and Justine Ndiba ended their relationship. The couple, who won the first-ever season of the international spin-off, seemed to be going strong while on the show, but the challenges of maintaining a long-distance relationship ultimately led to their split.



Jack announced the breakup on his Instagram, thanking fans for their support and explaining that he and Justine had decided to remain friends. "BIG love to everyone who supported me and Justine in Love Island Games. Winning together was mental. Feels like ages ago now lol but just wanted to say we are keeping it as friends. It's all love and vibes between us," Jack shared.