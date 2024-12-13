‘Love Is Blind’ couple Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton surprise fans with new video

Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton appeared on 'Love Is Blind' Season 3

Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed, the couple who met and got engaged on 'Love Is Blind', have concerned their fans, who noticed some telling details on Colleen's recent Instagram posts. Colleen recently shared a video of herself trying on an outfit, and eagle-eyed followers were quick to point out that she wasn't wearing her wedding ring. This small detail alone caused speculation, but her next post raised even more eyebrows.

In another update on Instagram, Colleen shared a very cozy picture of her living room decorated for Christmas. Amidst all the Christmas ornaments and decorations, one could notice that there was just one Christmas stocking hanging, labeled "C." And therein lies the rub, for the absence of Matt's stocking fueled the buzz, making fans suspect that the couple might have quietly separated. Neither Matt nor Colleen has commented publicly on these rumors, but their social media activity has led the fans to speculate on the present status of their relationship.



Colleen Reed revealed she can’t imagine her life without Matt Bolton

Colleen Reed of 'Love Is Blind' fame is surely swept off her feet, stating how much she adores her husband Matt Bolton. Having found and fallen in love on the show, Colleen gave an emotionally charged post on her Instagram back in November 2022 detailing just how much Matt truly means to her. In the post, she wrote, "Matt, I met you in the most unexpected way, and now I can't imagine a life without you."

Colleen has also spoken about how their relationship was strengthened once the cameras stopped rolling. She shared that when she and Matt started integrating their lives into the "real world," they realized just how much they love and respect one another. Though married life has not been without its challenges since the show, Colleen has remained vocal about how much Matt means to her, showing fans that their connection is still strong.

Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton (@netflix)



Are Colton Reed and Matt Bolton still living in the same house?

Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton, stars of 'Love Is Blind' have been through their fair share of ups and downs since getting hitched on the show. They mentioned during the reunion episode that though they were still happily married, they were not living together at the time.



But fans should not be worried because Colleen and Matt have already taken a big leap forward in their marriage. Two years after tying the knot, they finally moved in together.

