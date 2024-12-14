'Love During Lockup' star Jakeema doesn't seem to care about Donny's red flags

‘Love During Lockup’ star Jakeema suspects that Donny might be involved in illegal activities

'Love During Lockup' is full of drama, especially when secrecy and lies are involved in a long-distance relationship. One couple facing these challenges is Jakeema and Donny. Although they seemed like they could be one of the more stable couples, it quickly became clear they had more unresolved issues than expected.

On the WeTV show, it’s revealed that Donny has been sending Jakeema money, but the source remains a mystery. Jakeema suspects that Donny might be involved in illegal activities, possibly pushing drugs while inside prison, but nothing has been confirmed. Things take another twist when Donny, who is presumed to still be in prison, calls Jakeema, hinting that he may have gotten into trouble. He’s unsure just how deep his situation is, raising concerns about whether his illegal activities have been exposed. All these raise concerns about Donny’s current whereabouts. It’s unclear if he’s still in prison or if he’s been released. If he is out, it could have a significant impact on their relationship.

'Love During Lockup' star Jakeema gets a call from Donny (WeTV)

Is 'Love During Lockup' star Donny selling drugs in prison?

'Love During Lockup' star Jakeema frequently receives money from Donny while he’s in prison, yet she’s never questioned its source. Her primary concern seems to be that Donny might be involved in pushing drugs behind bars. With his possible involvement in illegal activities, there are growing concerns about how long he can stay under the radar and whether this will affect his relationship with Jakeema.

'Love During Lockup' star Jakeema wonders if Donny is selling drugs in prison (WeTV)

How did 'Love During Lockup' stars Donny and Jakeema meet?

Interestingly, Jakeema, a 34-year-old single mother, has an alter ego named "Honey." She met her boyfriend, Donny, on TikTok. With her history of dating inmates, Jakeema didn’t hesitate to reach out to Donny. However, not long after, she started questioning her decision to connect with an inmate and pulled back from the relationship. Despite this, Donny kept trying to win her back. The two have since gotten much more serious.

'Love During Lockup' star Donny often sends Jakeema money (WeTV)

Are Jakeema and Donny still together?

Notably, despite Donny being an inmate, Jakeema is willing to give their relationship a real chance and has decided to move herself and her boys from Texas to Ohio to be closer to him. She’s also determined to tell her family about Donny, even though he might be involved in illegal activities. It seems that Donny's red flags don’t faze Jakeema. However, it remains unclear how long she can tolerate this chaos or if Donny is truly the knight in shining armor she’s envisioned.

'Love During Lockup' premieres on Friday, December 13 at 8/7c on WeTV.