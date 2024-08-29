‘LOTR: Rings of Power’ Season 2 Episode 4 Preview: Key character's return hints at major plot twist

Contains spoilers and speculations for ‘The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power’ Season 2

MIDDLE-EARTH: ‘The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power’ is back, and it's getting real! ‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Season 2 is heating up, and Episode 3 just dropped some major bombshells. Miriel's trying to keep her grip on Númenor's throne, but it's slipping fast. And can you believe Isildur's still alive in the Black Forest? Talk about a plot twist!

Meanwhile, Sauron's still playing nice as Annatar, but we know he's up to no good. The tension is palpable, and it's only getting worse. Miriel's got Pharazôn breathing down her neck, and her own people are starting to doubt her. It's like, girl, we feel you! And then there's Celebrimbor and Annatar's partnership... it's like a ticking time bomb waiting to go off. ‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Episode 4 is just around the corner, and we can't wait to see what's next. Will Miriel find a way to regain control? Will Celebrimbor see through Annatar's facade? So many questions!

What to expect from ‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Episode 4?

1. Miriel's desperate bid for control

In ‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Episode 3, Miriel's rule is on a shaky ground, and she's willing to do whatever it takes to regain control. With Pharazôn's subtle manipulation and her own people's growing distrust, she's facing an uphill battle. Will she find a way to silence her critics, address the palantír controversy, and secure Númenor's future, or will Pharazôn's influence prove too strong? Look for Miriel to make some tough choices, potentially even confronting the palantír controversy head-on in a bid to regain control.

2. Isildur's return hints at major plot twist

Isildur's return has opened up a whole new set of possibilities - and problems. He's struggling to come to terms with his near-death experience, his role in the fight against darkness, and his strained relationship with his father, Elendil. And then there's Estrid, a mysterious newcomer with secrets of her own. Can Isildur overcome his personal demons, learn to trust again, and become the hero Númenor needs? We might see him grappling with his past mistakes and confronting the emotional toll of his journey so far.

3. Will The Dwarves' trust Celebrimbor and Annatar?

Celebrimbor's plan to forge new rings has the Dwarves of Khazad-dûm torn. Durin's skeptical of Celebrimbor and Annatar's motives, but the promise of power and glory is tempting. Will they take the risk, heed the warnings of old, or find a middle ground? This decision could change the course of history, testing familial loyalties and the very foundations of their kingdom.

4. Arondir and Theo's bond to be tested

Theo's still reeling from his mother's death, and his anger's driving a wedge between him and Arondir. Can Arondir reach Theo before it's too late, or will their unresolved issues tear them apart? This moment of reckoning could either mend or break their bond forever. We might see Theo struggling to step into a leadership role, while Arondir tries to keep him from falling into despair.

5. Pharazôn's become the king, but what's his deal?

Pharazôn's playing the long game, manipulating Númenor's nobles and common folk to his advantage. Will he make his move against Miriel, continue to bide his time, or use the growing divide between Númenor's people to his advantage? We might see him using his charm and influence to turn the people against Miriel, setting the stage for a dramatic showdown.

How and when to stream ‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Season 2 Episode 4?

‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Season 2 Episode 4 drops on Thursday, September 5, and you can catch it exclusively on Prime Video. Just log in, grab some popcorn, and get cozy - the episode will be live at 12 AM GMT.

Whether you're streaming on your phone, smart TV, or gaming console, you won't want to miss this next chapter in Middle-earth's epic saga. So mark your calendars, set those reminders, and get ready to dive back into the world of hobbits, elves, and more - it's going to be a wild ride!

