Nosferatu star daughter of Hollywood legend Johnny Depp, Lily-Rose Depp, recently shared an emotional childhood memory that has stayed with her to this day. The young actress revealed that one of her father’s most renowned films left her deeply affected. In a recent interview, Lily-Rose confessed that watching Edward Scissorhands as a toddler was a traumatic experience. A classic Tim Burton film, released in 1990, starred Johnny as Edward, a gentle humanoid with scissor blades for hands. She confessed, "I was traumatized by it. Not because I thought he was scary, but because everyone was being so mean to him and I got really upset."

She noted that the film’s climax, in which the townsfolk turn on Edward, hit her hard. She explained, "I remember being petrified by that, which is weird because I don’t have many memories from when I was that young…It’s a difficult childhood memory." As such, despite her own affinity for gothic roles, Lily-Rose confessed she never rewatched Edward Scissorhands since her early experience. She noted, "Edward’s the good guy and Nosferatu’s kind of the bad guy, but there is a part of me that feels a little bit of empathy for Nosferatu. I mean, am I sick for feeling that way?"

Lily-Rose’s reflection on her father’s career is particularly intriguing as she is starting her journey on a similar path as her father’s. Her role as Ellen Hutter in Nosferatu (a remake of the 1922 horror classic) seems somewhat similar to what Johnny played in Edward Scissorhands, as noted by Unilad. Lily-Rose once admitted, "Sure, I guess you could say so. We are very different actors, but, of course, you are the product of your environment, and it’s a world I have always been very interested in." Critics have praised her impeccable performance in the upcoming movie.

Coming back to Edward Scissorhands, Johnny himself once shared a quirky behind-the-scenes story about the film, including how he would wear Edward’s scissor hands to bed during filming to better understand the character. In an interview, he shared, “I can remember trying to go to sleep with the hands-on, you know, to see what it would be like when I woke up having forgotten that they were on. I woke up and the hands were completely across the room! I had flung them off during the night at some point,” as reported by Express.

The film also deeply affected Johnny. He recalled reading the script for the first time, and revealed, “I can remember reading the script and… It’s embarrassing - weeping!... I mean, I cried. I read the thing and I cried. I thought it was one of the most beautiful things I had read in my life.”