Leva Bonaparte's role on 'Southern Charm' changes in Season 10, but that's good for her

Leva Bonaparte has established her own empire in Charleston region

In 'Southern Charm' Season 10, Leva Bonaparte plays a slightly different role than she has in previous seasons. Although the same Charleston socialite exists on the periphery and beyond, her role takes up less center stage this season. The opposite of throwing herself into the whirlwind of drama, she tends to stand back but says sharper things and offers smarter comments.

Her role in Season 10 reflects her growth as a cast member. While focusing on her business pursuits and starring in 'Southern Hospitality', Leva seems to place more importance on her professional life than the personal squabbles that frequently seem to be the focus of the show. When she does appear, however, her interactions are effective. Leva is still close with the cast, but with lesser involvement in the key plots, she can always appear as a mediator or a bystander with some balance in her view. Ultimately, Leva's character in Season 10 shows her maturity in handling the complexities of the show without getting dragged into its drama.

How many restaurants does Leva Bonaparte own?

Leva Bonaparte has four restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, through 1st Place Hospitality. Her venues offer different concepts designed to reach different audiences. Her flagship, Republic Garden & Lounge, is a nightclub destination known for its trendy setting, music, cocktails, and food. Mesu is a fusion restaurant combining Mexican and sushi dishes with bold flavors and a stylish eatery.

Bourbon N' Bubbles is an upscale bar and lounge specializing in champagne, cocktails, and small plates. It is designed for an evening of refined sophistication. Last but certainly not least, 1st Place Sports Bar is a casual and lively American food and drink bar with numerous big-screen TVs.

Leva Bonaparte owns four hotels (Instagram/@levabonaparte)

Will Leva Bonaparte quit ‘Southern Charm’?

'Southern Charm' star Leva Bonaparte is not going anywhere. With her own spin-off, 'Southern Hospitality', which premiered on November 28, 2022, she continues to appear on the flagship series. The show is based on the staff and the inner workings of her Charleston nightclub, Republic Garden & Lounge, where Bonaparte stars and also acts as an executive producer.



Although she appears on the spin-off, Bonaparte will continue to appear on 'Southern Charm'. She was a main cast member in seasons 7 and 8 but had made guest appearances in other seasons. Bonaparte said that she was reluctant to join 'Southern Charm' initially but her decision to appear on the show came to her naturally over time.