'Laguna Beach' star Kristin Cavallari drops wild Kanye West 'clone' theory: "I'm going to tell you why..."

Everyone has a conspiracy theory about Kanye West, but ‘Laguna Beach’ star Kristin Cavallari’s take? Now that’s wild

The 'Laguna Beach' alum Kirstin Cavallari has revealed her thoughts about Kanye "Ye" West! During an episode of her 'Let’s Be Honest' podcast, Cavallari brought up an online theory surrounding the rapper, confessing that she believes he was "genuinely replaced by a clone." “I’m the biggest conspiracy theorist on the planet. I believe everything. Do you want to know my favorite? I wholeheartedly believe what I’m about to say. I think there are clones and I think Kanye is a clone — and I’m going to tell you why," she shared on the episode, as per Us Weekly.

In the October 2024 episode, Cavallari also stated that West was “talking a lot” and “really saying too much.” Cavallari then mentioned that she believed the Illuminati didn’t appreciate how outspoken West had become. Referencing an old interview of West, the reality TV star added further, “He was calling a lot of people out and he said, ‘If I go away and I come back and I look different, that is not me.' What the f*** happened? He was gone. Remember? He fell off the face of the Earth for a little while.”

Shortly after, Cavallari's co-host Justin Anderson entered the chat. When we talk about Anderson, he seemed a little bit hesitant to validate Cavallari's conspiracy theory about the West. On the other hand, Anderson stated that West went away from the spotlight to gain some weight. Cavallari disagreed with Anderson's viewpoint and continued, “Look at him. Compare old photos of him. It’s not the same f***ing person. It’s not. He didn’t just gain weight. … Don’t cancel me, Hollywood. Let me have my podcast.”

In the blink of an eye, this particular segment of the episode went viral on social media. Following this, Cavallari received a mixed response from fans. As per The Blast, one social media user wrote, "1000% he was replaced and then walked for Balenciaga. Yea no... We ain't that stupid," meanwhile another user went on to say, "People like Justin, with his reaction, are the exact reason they get away with cloning people. This isn't a conspiracy theory, it's in your face." Followed by a third person who stated, "If Hollywood cancels you, Thank them! Cause you're doing something right!" Another user commented, "She's speaking the truth!!!! PROTECT HER AT ALL COSTS!!!"

Later on, in the episode, Cavallari shared that she's aware that everything she reads on the internet isn't true. Cavallari went onto reveal about another conspiracy theorist who strongly feels that she's "a man." “There’s a guy on social media who is constantly coming for me saying I’m really a man. He’s saying the entire cast of Laguna Beach were industry plants. … That did make me take a step back and be like, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t believe everything I read,’” she shared. After the release of the episode, Cavallari's clip on Kaney was deleted from TikTok and she slammed the video-sharing platform for the same. “Little do they know that censoring me only fires me up more. Since you apparently can’t can’t listen on all the platforms, you can watch here on YouTube," she wrote on her Instagram Story at that time, as per Just Jared.