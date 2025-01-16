'Laguna Beach' star Kristin Cavallari cheekily reveals Morgan Wallen's bedroom skills: "He has a..."

While Kristin Cavallari's relationship with Morgan Wallen ended, the reality TV star recently spilled juice secrets about their brief romance

In a surprisingly candid podcast appearance, former 'Laguna Beach' star Kristin Cavallari spilled intimate details about her past relationship with country music sensation Morgan Wallen, leaving little to the imagination about their time together. During her visit to Bunnie Xo's 'Dumb Blonde' podcast, Cavallari, 37, openly discussed her Nashville romance with the 31-year-old country star. "Quite honestly, I was like, 'I kind of just want a f**k buddy in Nashville,'" she confessed, quite refreshingly candid. The podcast host, Bunnie Xo, who is married to the musician Jelly Roll, did not hesitate and said Wallen seemed like just the man for the job.

The founder of 'Uncommon James' didn't mince her words when rating Wallen's bedroom skills. "He was good in bed!" Cavallari cosigned with a laugh, confirming Bunnie's previous intel about the singer's reputation. This was not the end of their banter as the two continued to joke around over the confirmation: "We got another one to confirm! Morgan, slay, brother, slay!"

Kristin Cavallari

Beyond the physical aspects of their relationship, Cavallari painted a more nuanced picture of Wallen. "He has a big heart, he really does," she said, calling him a "good guy" and a "true gentleman" on their initial date. Things even got to the point where Wallen met her three children, who were "so excited" to meet him. Of course, their love wasn't without its hiccups. In one vulnerable moment, Cavallari copped to the fact that Wallen's seeming ambivalence bothered her more than she thought it would. "He was the first guy in my f---ing life that wasn't just completely enamored with me... It really threw me," she confessed. "I love having the upper hand and I feel like with him I didn't have the upper hand — only time in my life, so it really f**ked with me."

The two had kept the relationship on the down-low until Cavallari played coy during a September 2023 appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.' Asked if she was dating the country star, she awkwardly dodged, "I'm not answering that question." She later appeared to confirm the relationship in a November video with her best friend Justin Anderson, who teased, "Suspect let Morgan Wallen hurt her feelings, and she kept going back," as per Page Six.

Despite the relationship ending—they haven't spoken in about a year—Cavallari maintains she has "nothing but good things to say" about Wallen. She even acknowledged his reputation as a "player from the Himalayas," agreeing with Bunnie's assessment with a telling "One thousand percent... he's been with every woman on the planet."

The revelations come as Cavallari continues to navigate the dating world following her 2020 divorce from Jay Cutler, with whom she shares three children: Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 8. Her most recent relationship with TikTok star Mark Estes ended in September, leading her to reassess her approach to dating. "I wouldn't say it's a deal breaker, but I am not looking to date anyone in entertainment," she said on her podcast 'Let's Be Honest' not long ago. And she continued: "I will never date anyone from the DMs ever again because it attracts the wrong type of guy," as per OK! Magazine.