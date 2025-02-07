King Charles and Queen Camilla once showed up on 'American Idol' and no one saw that coming

King Charles and Queen Camilla's surprise cameo on 'American Idol' proved the royals have an incredible sense of humor.

As one of the longest-running monarchies, the British royal family has to abide by strict guidelines with even the monarch not being free from exemption. However, on rare occasions, royal fans do get treated to surprise royal cameos. For instance, in May 2023, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla engaged in cheeky banter with 'American Idol' judges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, leaving viewers completely stunned.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are seen during a farewell ceremony, on the final day of the royal visit to Australia and Samoa at the Siumu Village on October 26, 2024 in Apia, Samoa. The King's visit to Australia is his first as monarch, and the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa will be his first as head of the Commonwealth. (Photo by Aaron Chown - Pool/Getty Images)

Perry and Richie, who had performed at Charles's Coronation Concert, appeared via video filmed at Windsor Castle for an 'American Idol' episode. As per Seventeen magazine, the footage featured the duo in the regal throne room as they shared their experience of attending the coronation. Richie said, "What a party. It was unbelievable," as Perry added, "It was incredible."

Richie teased, "Now, we’re trying to figure out what we can do to bring something different to the show...Excuse me, Katy. I have a surprise." What followed was one of the biggest cameos in the history of 'American Idol,' as Charles and Camilla stepped into the frame. Perry responded with a respectful, "Oh goodness, Your Majesties," and curtsied. The King then playfully referenced Richie's song 'All Night Long,' and asked if they were planning to use the room 'all night long.' Charles added, "I just wanted to check how long you’ll be using this room for."

Addressing the 'American Idol' audience, Richie joked, "We have to give the room up right away." The King, in response, praised their performances. "Thank you so much, you’re brilliant performers and Katy was wonderful...It really was. A great treat to have you both here." Camilla echoed, "Fantastic. Absolutely fantastic." Perry subsequently inquired, "Are we making too much noise?" Camilla playfully tapped her shoulder and replied, "Not enough rock." Richie, not done either, told the King, "We understand there’s a party."

Charles played along, adding, "You’ve heard about that? Richie quipped, "Well, you’re throwing the party right next door." When questioned if they should join, Charles said, "Had we better not take you to the party? But you’re busy with all these other things." Richie and Perry eagerly responded in unison, "We’re coming to the party." The King approved, replying, "Well, you deserve it."

This wasn't the first time Charles faced the camera. The 76-year-old appeared in 'The Repair Shop' and 'East Enders,' among others. Charles also made a surprising cameo in Coronation Street's live episode on December 8, 2000, celebrating the show's 40th anniversary, as per The Mirror UK. Then, Prince of Wales, Charles was featured in a pre-recorded news bulletin where he met Weatherfield Councillor Audrey Roberts amid a residents' protest over the council's plans to dig up the cobbles. While the rest of the episode aired live, Charles' segment was filmed earlier in the day when actress Sue Nicholls was introduced to him at Granada Studios.