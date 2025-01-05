Kim Kardashian's NSFW remark on 'KUWTK' about Rob when he was a baby is just disturbing

"It’s appalling that this made it to the show...wtf were they thinking??? I mean we’re they thinking at all?" one fan criticized.

Robert Kardashian has always been vocal about his body insecurities. The reality star prefers to stay away from the limelight since his health issues and weight gain took center stage. However, things took a weirder turn when his sister Kim Kardashian made a nasty remark about his 'manhood' as unearthed in a Keeping Up With The Kardashians video from 2012, shared on Reddit.

In the clip, Kim can be seen making an NSFW comment about her brother in front of Khloé Kardashian and her now ex-husband Lamar Odom. "When Rob was really little, he was like a baby, Kourtney and I had to change his diaper once and we would flick his d**k to see what would happen." rather than amusement. While the Good American co-founder enjoyed the crude joke, Odom dropped his head in his hands in an apparent sign of embarrassment/humiliation

According to The Mirror, fans were left horrified and soon expressed their disappointment on the online thread. "We are all Lamar in this clip. Such a weird and embarrassing thing to say on camera," a fan commented. "I don’t understand the comments saying this is normal kid behavior. I’m the oldest of 6 siblings and 18 cousins and we NEVER did stuff like this. I have kids of my own and they also don’t touch each other inappropriately," an online user chimed. "It’s appalling that this made to the show - wtf were they thinking??? I mean we’re they thinking at all?" expressed another fan in anger.

Another online user pointed out, "It made it to the show twice. Kourtney told this story first and she was laughing like it was the funniest shit." However, a few fans of the reality show took sides with the Kardashian sisters, "Have you guys been around kids..? Have kids? No offense but there’s really nothing wrong with this. Little kids are curious about their bodies/other people's bodies. It’s not sexual," a Reddit user remarked. "Kim and Kourtney would've been 6/7 or 7/8 when they did that so I don't think it was anything sexual they were little kids," a netizen agreed.

Around a year after this episode was aired, in 2013, Rob sat down with the show's producer on the latter's titular show, Ryan Seacrest With the Kardashians: E! News Presents, and he was open about his weight issues and his body image concerns during the segment. "Every time I hop in the shower and see myself naked I cry because my penis looks so small now," Rob shared. "The upside is, every time you lose 10 lbs you gain an inch on your penis," he added. As per the Daily Mail, the reality star confessed he wished to lose 50 before his mother Kris Jenner acted tough on him.

"I'm just a very emotional guy," Rob continued. "We don't sit down as a family." He also shared how difficult it had been for him to achieve the same level of success as his sisters. "There's a lot of haters in the world," he expressed. When the family's show catapulted to fame, Rob was a college student, and he described the reality TV experience as 'extremely uncomfortable.' He has kept a low profile since the relaunch of the KUWTK spin-off Hulu reality show, The Kardashians.