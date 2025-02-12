Kim Kardashian spots an unlikely SKIMS model on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’: "Everything is very tight..."

Jimmy Kimmel's sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez wore an Everyday Sculpt Bodysuit from Kim Kardashian's brand Skims

Kim Kardashian may have just discovered an unexpected new model for her clothing brand Skims! During an April 2024 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kardashian discussed her shapewear brand and soon after, Jimmy Kimmel's sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez came on stage while wearing an Everyday Sculpt Bodysuit by Kardashian's brand. The reality TV personality was surprised after seeing Rodriguez in a black bodysuit. “I love it! You look amazing," Kardashian told Rodriguez, according to Us Weekly. Later on, in the episode, Kimmel asked Rodriguez how it felt to be wearing the figure-hugging piece from Kim's brand. In his response, Rodriguez shared, "It feels good. Very tight, very tight. Everything is very tight."

Kimmel asked Kardashian, "That's the point of it, right? Is to be tight," to which she replied by saying, "Snatched." Kardashian then asked Rodriguez if he would consider becoming a future customer. "Would you wear men's shapewear? This is not men's shapewear, but I mean, it could be. You look amazing in it," Kim quipped, as per Daily Mail. Right after, Rodriguez responded, "Sure. I will wear it if it makes me look good, I'll wear anything."

Later, Kimmel suggested that Kardashian hire Rodriguez as a model, and she enthusiastically agreed. “You want to be our Fit Model for men? I would love that. I’m not joking,” Kim told Rodriguez. During the episode, Kardashian also talked about a controversial Skims product which was The Nipple Push-Up Bra. In October 2023, Kardashian revealed that this particular item which consists of built-in nipples, was designed to give a “perky braless look.”

Kardashian admitted to Kimmel that she now finds the Nipple Push-Up Bra a bit excessive. “I would like, to wear this. I showed up to a meeting once, and I was so insecure [in it] that I was covering the bra with my hair just to not show [the nipple]. I think we’re going to make one with a half nip like not as hard," Kardashian told Kimmel who jokingly remarked, "Like a warm weather nipple?” Kardashian replied to Kimmel's question by saying, "Yes."

For those unfamiliar, Kardashian launched the ‘Ultimate Nipple Bra’ in October 2023, a garment designed with built-in faux nipples for a braless effect. As per People magazine, Kardashian modeled the bra in an Instagram video, playing the role of a ‘sexy scientist’ dressed in Skims. “The earth’s temperature is getting hotter and hotter. The sea levels are rising. The ice sheets are shrinking. And I’m not a scientist, but I do believe everyone can use their skills to do their part," Kardashian said in the video while typing on a computer.

The video transitioned to a clip of Kardashian showing a detailed diagram of the nipple bra. “That’s why I’m introducing a brand new bra with a built-in nipple, so no matter how hot it is, you’ll always look cold. Some days are hard, but these nipples are harder. And unlike these icebergs, these aren't going anywhere,” Kardashian shared. In recent years, Kardashian has collaborated with several popular faces including Cardi B, Ice Spice, Kim Cattrall, and Nelly Furtado for Skims' campaigns. According to the Los Angeles Times, Kardashian's company Skims has come a long way since its launch in 2019 to recently being valued at $4 billion and it continues to dominate the market.