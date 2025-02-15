Kim Kardashian praised Ellen DeGeneres' pranks but instantly regretted it: "I'm never going to..."

Ellen DeGeneres pulled a classic prank on Kim Kardashian, prompting the business mogul to storm off the set.

Ellen DeGeneres, once a household name, was known for pulling the ultimate pranks on her celebrity guests. 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show,' featured her many antics as A-listers were caught off-guard. One of the most hilarious moments in the show's history involved reality star Kim Kardashian, who ran off the set.

Kim Kardashian at the OMR Festival 2024 on May 7, 2024, in Hamburg, Germany. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Tristar Media)

During her appearance on the talk show in April 2022, DeGeneres surprised Kim with an eight-legged creature, as per Entertainment Weekly. The Skims mogul brought up a 2018 Halloween prank DeGeneres had pulled on her mum Kris Jenner, who was so startled she tripped and fell. Kim recalled, "Honestly, my favorite, favorite memory has to be when you scared my mom...I always dreamed of being scared like that."

While Kim admitted, "It's so fun to be scared," she firmly warned DeGeneres not to pull any pranks on her. DeGeneres didn’t go for her traditional clown scares, rather she helped Kim face her biggest fear— spiders. "No. We're not. We're absolutely not... you're not doing this to me," Kim protested, immediately standing up and backing away as DeGeneres revealed a plastic container holding a spider.

She stressed, "I'm never going to get over it!" and promptly fled the stage in heels. "We've been through this before! I don't care," she declared. "I don't care to get over my fear—I don't care!" In response, DeGeneres playfully asked if she’d be okay with her holding the spider, only to then pretend-throw it at her. Kim let out a scream and bolted despite DeGeneres revealing that the spider wasn’t real.

In the past, DeGeneres has also pranked Sean 'Diddy' Combs, as per The Hollywood Reporter. DeGeneres began by telling the rapper she had heard rumors he was afraid of clowns. Diddy confidently replied, "No. Impossible. I’m a Black man. I have so many other things to be fearful of; a clown is not going to scare me." However, DeGeneres quickly proved him wrong when a clown dressed as Pennywise from 'It' suddenly popped out from a hollowed coffee table. Diddy jumped out of his seat, exclaiming, "Oh, shit!" With a smile, he later remarked, "You know, I woke up this morning and I said, ‘I want my life to be full of surprises.’ Ellen, I thank you!" He then hugged the veteran comedian as she teased, "You dance when you get scared. I like it." Diddy, however, wasn’t amused, responding, "You really affected my street cred with that, all right?"

While it is true, that most wouldn't expect Diddy to jump out of his seat, Kim's reaction was anything but unexpected. As per E! News, in an episode of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians,' the mother of four told sister Khloé Kardashian, "North wants to get a spider as a pet." Kim revealed that her eldest daughter wasn’t interested in just any spider, as she wanted a tarantula. Steadfast in her decision, Kim declared, "It’s absolutely never going to happen...As long as she’s living under my roof, never going to happen." When Khloe suggested Kim should work through her fear, Kim shot back, comparing it to Khloe’s own fear of whales.

Kim confessed that she went to great lengths to stop North from the pet. "I even tried to bribe the pet store guy with $100,” Kim admitted, revealing her desperate plea. "Just say they’re mean to kids, not good pets, they bite everyone—say whatever you have to say." But her plan backfired when the employee refused the bribe and instead encouraged North, even letting her hold one. Determined, Kim then told Khloé, "My backup plan was to make up a fake news story about kids dying from spider bites."