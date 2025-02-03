Kim Kardashian loses almost 150,000 followers because of one Instagram story: "You will never..."

Kim Kardashian has come under fire after posting a photo on her Instagram story.

Recently, social media queen Kim Kardashian lost nearly 150,000 followers after she posted a picture of First Lady Melania Trump on her Instagram Story, according to a report by The New York Post. The former 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' alum who has 358 million followers on Instagram caught the attention of the viewers after uploading a picture of Melania from Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony that took place on Monday, January 20, 2025. In the photograph shared, Melania was seen wearing a navy suit by Adam Lippes and a wide-brimmed hat by Eric Javits.

As per the data obtained by Socially Powerful, an influencer marketing agency, Kardashian's Instagram follower count fell by 144,963, after she shared the snap of Melania on her Instagram Story. It has been reported by the agency that Kardashian has also lost around 10K followers on X formerly known as Twitter since the time she uploaded the snap. It looks like Kardashian was trying to make a political statement with her latest social media activity. However, at the time of writing, Kardashian hasn't made any official comment about the whole matter.

Shortly afterward, many social media users called out Kardashian for her latest move. According to USA Today, one social media user wrote, “Girl…. sold out for far right maga propaganda.” Another user chimed in, “Well at least we can see exactly who you are." Followed by a third user who commented, “Guys unfollow, don’t watch their show and don’t buy their products. Hit them where it hurts." A fourth person stated, "Kim, you will never get another cent of my money. You and SKIMS can kick rocks." Another user commented, "Kim K posted Melania at the inauguration. I know that family must be ready to take the masks off." One user quipped, "Why are people shocked a billionaire is supporting the right??? That’s literally textbook. It would be dumb if she actually voted blue like be so serious."

For the unversed, Kardashian and the Trumps have a long-standing history. In the past, the 44-year-old reality TV personality paid a visit to the White House during Donald's first term as President, as per CNN. Before her visit, Kardashian took to social media and revealed that she would be joined by Alice Marie Johnson, whose life sentence was reduced by Donald in 2018. "Today Alice, Crystal, Judith, Tynice and I, along with the @cut_50 team will be at the White House bringing light to these women and discuss more change that our justice system desperately needs!" Kardashian wrote on X at that time.

Today Alice, Crystal, Judith, Tynice and I, along with the @cut_50 team will be at the White House bringing light to these women and discuss more change that our justice system desperately needs! — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) March 4, 2020

During their meeting, Kardashian and Donald talked about the criminal justice reform issues. Along with this, Kardashian also got the chance to interact with Donald's son-in-law Jared Kushner who served as a senior advisor during Donald's first administration from 2017 to 2021. In the last couple of years, Kardashian has continued her advocacy by taking part in several White House discussions that revolved around prison reforms. In April 2020, Kardashian also mentioned that she would never endorse any presidential candidate and just put all her focus on her criminal justice reforms. But looks like that has changed. However, until Kardashian makes a comment on the said matter, we a