Kim Kardashian's one mistake on 'The Ellen Show' led to an unexpected baby gender reveal

"She's a toy tester, and you just told us it's a girl!" Ellen DeGeneres hilariously told Kim Kardashian after the slip-up.

Kim Kardashian’s ability to command headlines is unparalleled, and her accidental gender reveal on The 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' is yet another classic moment in the history of reality TV. While discussing her growing family, Kim unintentionally spilled the news that she and Kanye West were expecting a baby girl—before realizing what she had done.

The moment unfolded when Ellen asked Kim, "How are the other two thinking about this new addition, like Saint and North? How are they feeling?" Kim shared that, "I don't know if my son gets it yet, especially since I don't have a belly; it's a different experience... but my daughter... she thinks she's really tricky. We had a baby shower over the weekend, and I thought, I did want to have a baby shower because I want her to feel that something's coming. So, people brought toys and gifts, and we were opening them all up the next day, and she said, ‘Mom, since baby sister’s not here, I think I need all of her toys in my room, and I’ll play with them and just make sure they’re okay for a baby sister,” Kim recounted. The quick-witted DeGeneres noticed that and said, "She's a toy tester, and you just told us it's a girl!" "It is, yeah," confirms Kim with a wide smile on her face.

Fans quickly reacted to the unintentional reveal; one fan was completely stunned and said, "How is she now pregnant but having a baby?" Another fan wrote, “It’s actually cool how chill she is with that. She revealed the gender, and she’s just like, ‘Oh, yeah, cool. Let’s roll with it." One fan said, "I am not sure if that was intentional, but oopsie if not. Haha."

Kim confirmed at the start of the show that their third child was carried via surrogacy, a journey she later shared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, even revealing the identity of the surrogate. According to People, Kim Kardashian has a history of "tough birth" owing to "placenta complications." Given that, it also made her second pregnancy a difficult one. However, she and her husband, Kanye West, were eager to expand their family. When planning a second baby, "We are having sex 500 times in a day," they told Us Weekly. Additionally, back in 2015, she made waves revealing her second pregnancy with Saint West in a dramatic teaser for 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians.' Dropping the news as an episode-ending cliffhanger, she dramatically said, “I just got the blood test back, and I’m pregnant!” according to HuffPost.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West with North West and Saint West are spotted in the Upper East Side on August 29, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Alo Ceballos/GC Images)

During 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show,' Kim Kardashian also discussed potential names for her third child. She mentioned that her daughter, North, had been suggesting the name "Star," saying, "My daughter says the name 'Star' all the time. She names everything 'Star West.' I'm not vibing on it." Kim further noted her preference for short, one-syllable names, stating, "I do like short, easy-to-spell, one-syllable names. That's kind of my vibe."