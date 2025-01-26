Kevin O’Leary thought this ‘Shark Tank’ founder was ‘crazy’—but he invested $100K in her company anyway

Kevin O’Leary is known for his sharp business sense and being very honest, sometimes too honest. During a 2022 episode of ABC’s 'Shark Tank', his blunt comment brought Raquel Graham, the founder of Chicago-based start-up Roq Innovation, to tears. “You’re a crazy chicken,” O’Leary told Graham, referring to her lively and energetic personality. “I like crazy chickens.” O’Leary meant the comment as a compliment because he admired her perseverance. Graham shared how her business, launched in 2014, had faced tough times as a seasonal company. Despite the struggles, she reported $2.4 million in lifetime sales, as reported by CNBC.

Roq Innovation’s flagship product, called Headlightz, had helped turn the business around. Headlightz are hats and headbands with removable, rechargeable LED lights. Graham said that even after a factory shutdown caused by the pandemic in early 2020, the product line was on track to make $1.7 million in revenue by the end of the year. In November 2021, Headlightz was featured on Oprah Winfrey’s 'Favorite Things 2021 List,' which Graham said was a major achievement.

Graham’s journey wasn’t just about building a business. She also shared her personal story of overcoming incredible challenges. In 2016, she was misdiagnosed with fungal pneumonia, which eventually spread to her leg. This left her unable to walk. Not long after, she suffered a stroke, and her lungs failed twice in two days. Graham said she had to rely on a ventilator from late August to late September of that year.

During the episode, O’Leary’s “crazy chicken” comment upset Graham. “I’m not a crazy chicken, I’m really driven,” she said tearfully. “I do a lot by myself, but I know I can improve on some things.”

O’Leary responded, trying to reassure her. “You championed over adversity, that’s good,” he said. Another investor, Lori Greiner, showed support for Graham. “Good for you,” she said. “And frankly, I understand why [O’Leary’s comment] bothered you. It would have bothered me, too.” Though O’Leary didn’t apologize for his comment, he offered Graham $200,000 for a royalty deal. His terms were $2 for each hat sold, dropping to $1 per hat after he got his investment back. Guest Shark Peter Jones, also impressed by Graham, made a competing offer. He proposed $200,000 in exchange for 25% of Roq Innovation and offered to help sell her products internationally.

After some discussion, O’Leary and Jones decided to team up. Together, they offered Graham $200,000 for 20% of her company, plus a $1 royalty per hat until they made back $600,000.

Graham accepted their joint offer. “It’s been an incredibly difficult journey getting here,” she said on the show. “All this hard work has paid off. Having two Sharks, Mr. Wonderful and Peter, it makes it all worthwhile, and I cannot wait to get started.” Her determination and success despite personal and professional struggles left a strong impression on the Sharks and the audience.

Since her appearance on 'Shark Tank', Raquel Graham has continued to grow Roq Innovation by introducing practical new products like the Handy Lightz, a flashlight glove for hands-free use, and the Sonic Mop, set to launch in March 2025. Her flagship product, Headlightz, has remained a hit, and in November 2024, the Headlightz Pom Pom Beanie earned a spot on 'Oprah's Favorite Things' for the fourth time, with Oprah praising its blend of style and functionality, as reported by Chicago Defender. Graham's journey, from overcoming personal health challenges to creating innovative solutions for everyday problems, has been widely featured in media outlets. Her ability to turn necessity into successful products, such as those showcased at the 'Inspired Home Show', has made her a respected entrepreneur and an inspiration in the business world.