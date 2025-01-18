Kevin Costner made one 'Yellowstone' co-star dye his hair for the silliest reason ever

An actor from 'Yellowstone' was asked to dye his hair at Kevin Costner's behest despite not being a series regular.

From Kevin Costner's offscreen feud with co-creator Taylor Sheridan to rumors of the cast icing out the former, 'Yellowstone' was engulfed in a slew of controversies. While the Western saga wrapped with an underwhelming season, exciting behind-the-scenes anecdotes have kept fans on their toes. One such revelation involved an actor being asked to dye their hair by Costner himself.

Dave Annable attends the black carpet during 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Fort Worth Premiere at Hotel Drover on November 13, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Omar Vega)

The actor in discussion is Dave Annable, who breathed life into the character of Costner's John Dutton's eldest son, Lee Dutton. Those following the show from the start would know, Lee bites the dust in the premiere episode, 'Daybreak,' itself, as per Slashfilm. The death of Lee initiates a chain of events that sends the Dutton clan into turmoil. Given Annable's stint on the show lasted for just an episode, it is interesting that the actor had to dye his hair.

Annable shared that he had requested to keep his natural hair color, but Costner wasn’t having it. He told People magazine, "I asked on 'Yellowstone,' and God bless Mr [Kevin] Costner, he was like, 'No—you're going to dye it. I don’t want to look that old.' I was like, 'Oh, okay. Copy that. That makes sense." It is worth mentioning that John as a character was just a few years younger than Costner, who was 63 when 'Yellowstone' premiered in 2018.

While viewers missed out on the opportunity to see Annable in his signature salt-and-pepper look, fortunately, he was able to keep his natural hair in 'Special Ops: Lioness.' Some 'Yellowstone' fans however do argue this could’ve been a missed opportunity to normalize natural aging on screen. The drama series also stayed away from making a statement by employing realistic character traits. Ever since its premiere, 'Yellowstone' has been accused of failing to detail the real-life cowboy life. Variety interviewed Idaho rancher, Jesse Jarvis, to understand if the show's gritty portrayal of cowboy life is close to reality.

While Jarvis did make it clear that the popular show does have elements of inauthenticity, the family dynamics portrayed ring true as working daily with close relatives can create tension. She said, "I wouldn’t say that our family is dysfunctional by any means, but when you’re working with your spouse and your parents every day, or your children every day, there can be a lot of tension — especially on ranching operations, or farms where you live as well."

Jarvis also commented on the luxurious lifestyle of the Duttons in 'Yellowstone,' which in reality, is far away from the truth. "We don’t own a helicopter. A lot of the pickups and trailers that are featured are top-of-the-line, like Dodge Trucks and Bloomer Trailers." She added, "They are used in our industry, but they’re actually more on the Western sports side of things, not necessarily what you would find if you were to walk into a family farming and ranching operation."