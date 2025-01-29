Kevin Costner is making a comeback to Yellowstone — but sadly not as John Dutton

It looks like Kevin Costner is taking a subtle jab at Taylor Sheridan with his new project – and we've got to say, it's bold

Following his disappointing departure from the gritty universe of 'Yellowstone', Kevin Costner's upcoming project proves that the actor is not looking back, or is he? Costner, who played John Dutton in 'Yellowstone', left the smash hit show amid rumors of offscreen disagreements with the show's co-creator, Taylor Sheridan. While the decision didn’t quite work out, the final season of the western saga lacked impact without Costner’s John. However, his latest project has people talking, sparking speculation that he may be cashing in on his 'Yellowstone' fame.

Taylor Sheridan and Kevin Costner at Paramount Studios on June 11, 2018, in California.

Costner, who is busy with his home production's 'Horizon' franchise, is all set to star in a three-part docuseries for Fox Nation titled 'Yellowstone to Yosemite', as reported by Irish Star. The title has sparked interest for obvious reasons, seemingly using his 'Yellowstone' connection to attract fans. It's worth noting, though, that aside from Costner, 'Yellowstone to Yosemite' has no actual link to the epic western drama series.

Kevin Costner has a 3-part docuseries set to run on Fox Nation. The new program, Yellowstone to Yosemite with Kevin Costner, will see Kevin tracing the 1903 Yosemite expedition of Teddy Roosevelt and environmental advocate John Muir. #KevinCostner #YellowstonetoYosemite pic.twitter.com/s2FVWgnYIb — Sidewalks Entertainment TV Show (@SidewalksTV) January 28, 2025

Although the title might hint at a connection to the Western drama of 'Yellowstone', the new docuseries actually focuses on retracing the steps of President Teddy Roosevelt and naturalist John Muir, exploring Yosemite’s history and its key role in shaping America’s National Park System. Costner also shared his two cents about the project, saying, "Once in a while, you come across a story that has that truly special mix of elements; it’s stranger than fiction and happens against all odds. It results in something that legitimately changes the world for the good and, most importantly, it all really happened."

Turning back to the famous feud between Costner and Sheridan, tensions began after 'Yellowstone' became a major hit for Paramount, according to CBR. As the show's success grew, so did their differences, particularly over key storylines. A major point of conflict was Tate Dutton's (Brecken Merrill) kidnapping in Season 2, where Sheridan wanted to highlight Dutton's willingness to do anything to protect his family. On the other hand, Costner imagined John as an aging man struggling to maintain control. Their disagreements intensified over how to portray John's character, where Sheridan saw him as a fierce protector, while Costner preferred a depiction of him losing his grip on both his family and Montana's power.

All things came crashing down during the filming of Yellowstone's fifth season as rumors about behind-the-scenes drama, including a feud between Costner and creator Sheridan, grabbed major headlines, per The Mirror US. Costner's commitment to his passion project 'Horizons' conflicted with his 'Yellowstone' schedule, forcing Sheridan and the writers to hastily adjust the plot. In the end, the iconic character of John was written off in a rather unexpected way, which also received massive public outcry. To add fuel to the fire, Costner's co-stars reportedly found him difficult to work with, especially after he demanded that the second half of the season be filmed in under two weeks. He was also held responsible for the year-and-a-half delay of the show’s final season.