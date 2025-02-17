Kendall Jenner gets her wish on 'The Ellen Show' but not what she expected: "Oh my God, I'm..."

Kendall Jenner thought she was ready for Ellen DeGeneres' prank—until it left her 'shaking'

Kendall Jenner is usually the calm one in the Kardashian-Jenner clan, but even she has her moments of being rattled. During her February 2019 appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', the fashion icon became the center of attention for more than just her conversation. Ellen DeGeneres, famous for pulling pranks that leave guests on edge, decided to shake things up with Kendall, catching her off guard with a scare that no one could have predicted.

Kendall Jenner is seen arriving to Bar Pitti in West Village on February 07, 2025 in New York City (Image Source: GC Images | Photo by Aeon)

As per Elle, Kendall shared her FOMO for not being scared during her past appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, unlike many other celebrities. When DeGeneres suggested Kendall might have been offended, the model clarified, saying, “I was just like, ‘Wow. I like all your little bits, like the Diddy one was so good, and I was like I kind of wanted to get scared.’” Her wish was granted when DeGeneres scared her twice during the interview. While the first attempt—snakes popping out of the ceiling in Kendall's dressing room—didn't faze her, it was the second scare that truly shook the runway icon.

DeGeneres pressed Kendall for more details about her relationship with Ben Simmons, prompting the model to share they had been dating "for a bit now," according to The Sun US. When DeGeneres asked if Kris Jenner approved of the romance, Kendall replied, "I think so." Just as she spoke, a Kris lookalike jumped out from behind a mock end table, yelling in her face. Dressed in sunglasses, a black top, and a black wig to mimic Kris' signature style, the lookalike bore an uncanny resemblance to the momager, leaving Kendall startled. The supermodel screamed and exclaimed, "I knew that was going to happen!" DeGeneres, laughing hysterically at her reaction, responded, "And you still got scared." Kendall, trying to regain composure, laughed and said, "Oh my god, I'm shaking."

While Kendall took the surprise scare in good spirits, her sister Kim Kardashian was so petrified by DeGeneres' antics that she even stormed off the set. During Kim's appearance on the talk show in April 2022, the oldest Kardashian shared her favorite memory of being scared by DeGeneres, admitting, "It's so fun to be scared," but warned the talk show host against any of her usual stunts on her. Entertainment Weekly reports, that when DeGeneres offered to help her overcome her fear of spiders by bringing out a plastic container with one, Kim firmly protested, "No. We're not. We're absolutely not... you're not doing this to me," before backing away, saying, "I'm never going to get over it!"

Kim made it clear she wasn't interested in overcoming her fear of spiders, quickly walking away from the stage as DeGeneres tried to show her the arachnid. "We've been through this before! I don't care," Kardashian said. "I don't care to get over my fear—I don't care!" The situation escalated when DeGeneres jokingly asked if Kardashian would be okay holding the spider before pretending to throw it at her. Kardashian screamed and ran off the stage, even though DeGeneres revealed the spider wasn't real.