Kelly Ripa couldn't ignore the ‘sexual chemistry’ between 'Friends' star David Schwimmer and Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa's shocking comments on 'LIVE with Kelly and Mark' sent the audience into a fit of laughter, leaving her husband Mark Consuelos red-faced

Kelly Ripa did not hold back as she spilt the beans on the "sexual chemistry" between her husband, Mark Consuelos, and his 'Friends' co-star David Schwimmer! For the unversed, Consuelos appeared in a small cameo in the beloved sitcom 'Friends'. During the Tuesday, January 7, episode of 'Live with Kelly and Mark', Schwimmer joined the couple to promote the new season of his thrilling anthology series 'Goosebumps'. While Consuelos and Schwimmer discussed the latter's new project, Ripa couldn't stop but tease the duo.

"How is your 'Friends' trivia? Do you think you're really good at it? We're going to check your 'Friends' trivia. We're going to watch a little clip, and I want you to name the actor in this scene," Consuelos informed Schwimmer while playing a clip from 'Friends' Season 7 Episode 22 titled 'The One with Chandler's Dad', where Consuelos played a police officer who pulled over Ross (essayed by David Schwimmer) and Rachel (played by Jennifer Aniston). After watching Consuelos' cameo, Ripa who was visibly shocked, said, "Oh my god." Moments later, Ripa jokingly shared her thoughts on the scene, remarking, "The sexual chemistry between you two was palpable in that scene." Her comments sent the studio audience into a fit of laughter, with some cheering as Consuelos smoothly transitioned to a commercial break. Notably, Ripa has never openly addressed her husband Mark Consuelos' on-screen sensual energy during the talk show—until now.

In November 2024, Ripa playfully teased her husband Consuelos’ steamy photoshoot for a shoe line. During the episode, Ripa couldn’t contain her excitement over Consuelos’ shirtless pictures. “I am happy to announce that Mark, yes, our Mark, Mark Consuelos, is the first-ever Stuart Weitzman men’s global brand ambassador. I got ahold of some of the photos from the photoshoot. Would you like to see? Believe it or not, this man is selling shoes. That’s right, shoes!” she exclaimed on the show, much to the audience’s delight, as per Entertainment Weekly.

A screenshot of Mark Consuelos posing for Stuart Weitzman men’s global brand from 'LIVE with Kelly and Mark' (Image Source: YouTube | LIVE with Kelly and Mark)

Shortly after, a few pictures of Consuelos from the project appeared on screen. In the images, Consuelos was seen sporting tiny black underwear, a pair of black shoes, and matching socks. “I was like, what? Are there shoes involved in this? Yes, shoes. Shoes and underpants!” Ripa exclaimed. “Of course, I thought I would show you my screensaver on my phone, which is a photo that wasn’t approved, but I think this unauthorized photo needs to be seen,” she added, sparking laughter in the studio.

Consuelos joined 'Live' as co-host alongside his wife, Kelly Ripa, following Ryan Seacrest’s departure. In 2023, Seacrest announced his exit from the show on air, saying, “Last year we spoke, and I made the decision to make this my last season as co-host.” He wrapped up his announcement with a lighthearted remark, “It’s been a memorable ride, and now I’m excited to pass the baton to Kelly’s ‘real’ husband, Mark,” as per The Hollywood Reporter. Seacrest departed the talk show after hosting it for six seasons.