Kelly Clarkson gets called out for ‘bullying’ her guest in awkward interview: "It was too much"

Kelly Clarkson, who is known to have a bubbly personality, once upset viewers when she mocked Rivers Cuomo of the rock band Weezer. Clarkson, who had welcomed the alternative group on her talk show to commemorate the 30th anniversary of 'Blue Album,' made Cuomo visibly uncomfortable with her energetic hosting approach.

Kelly Clarkson at Rockefeller Plaza on Sept 22, 2023, in NYC. (Images Source: Getty Images | Photo By NDZ)

Clarkson couldn’t contain her excitement. She laughed and raved about how much she loved the band. But while she was more than enthusiastic, Cuomo—known for his reserved nature—sat uneasy, as reported by The Sun. Actress Brooke Shields who also appeared on the show, matched Clarkson’s high-energy. Sensing the contrast, Clarkson playfully poked fun at Cuomo’s quiet nature. She said, "I love your energy is so opposite of mine. Even your answer, you were like, 'Thank You.'" Clarkson jokingly added, "I really want to host a show with you." The comment however didn't sit well with netizens who found the interaction awkward and Clarkson’s energy a bit overpowering.

On YouTube, a viewer quipped, “This panel feels like when the teacher randomly assigns groups in class. You end up with people you wouldn't normally hang out with but end up hitting it off anyway.” Meanwhile, one slammed, “The guys from Weezer are listening to them do their weird ‘woman entertainer vibe.’ They are thinking, 'Please get me outta here.’” Another echoed, "I love you Kelly, but the vibe I'm getting is that he felt uncomfortable and bullied." In a similar vein, a comment also read, “Jeez, as an introvert, I'm exhausted by just watching this overly frantic and hyperenergetic interview. I would die being in their shoes.” Chiming in, another penned, “In the beginning, it was fun, but as an introverted person, I thought that it was too much. It was kind of mocking those guys. I didn't like it.”

During their appearance, Clarkson did more than just chat with Weezer; she picked up a mic and joined Cuomo and drummer Patrick Wilson on stage. Cuomo's soothing vocals began the trio's rendition of 'Say It Ain't So.' Clarkson eased in with the 'ooh yeah… all right' refrain before launching into the second verse. The performance was nothing short of electric, as reported by Billboard.

Coming back to the awkward sit-down, it wasn't just Clarkson. Shields also struggled to contain her emotions as she reflected on how much Weezer’s music had meant to her. She confessed that she spent the morning listening to their songs on the way to the studio. Other than the poor joke (or Clarkson not knowing her audience), the segment was filled with fun and laughter. The host cum singer cracked up reminiscing about their earlier rehearsals. She also found an unexpected connection with Cuomo, excitedly sharing that her daughter’s name is River Rose.