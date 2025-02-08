Keanu Reeves stunned as Jimmy Kimmel digs up an old video he never expected to see again: "Wow, that was..."

Keanu Reeves who is all set to reprise his role as John Wick in 'Ballerina' had no idea what was coming when Jimmy Kimmel brought up a throwback video

Keanu Reeves appeared on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on October 5, 2022, where Kimmel surprised 'The Matrix' star with old footage from an interview Reeves did while promoting one of his earliest film roles. The grainy clip showed a young Reeves seemingly in awe as he described his character. “I’m playing a 17-year-old body with a 40-year-old mind, OK?” Reeves said. “But then I had to play with my conception of 40, which was sort of older, right? You look at a 40-year-old and go, ‘You’re old.’ Ya know, but he’s not. I mean, Robert Urich, I was watching him, he’s a bouncy guy. And so I was trying to get that in there as well,” Yahoo reported.

As the clip ended, Reeves reacted with surprise. “I didn’t know you were gonna do that,” he told Kimmel. “Wow, that was a blast from the past.” Reeves revealed that the project he was promoting at the time was called 'Young Again'. He recalled his early struggles trying to break into Hollywood. “I had a connection to someone who was a manager here in the states,” Reeves said, adding, “and I went to meet an agent here in Los Angeles, and they were like, ‘It’s great, but you haven’t done anything. Come back when you’ve done something.’ I had an agent in Toronto. There [were] American productions coming to do, they needed Canadian content.”

Reeves explained how he landed the role, which put him alongside established stars. “I auditioned for this side role,” Reeves said, “but then they were like, ‘Hey, you could be the guy. One of the guys.’ And I was like, ‘Cool.’ And so it was Lindsay Wagner and Robert Urich, and…” “Wow,” Kimmel interrupted, “Lindsay Wagner? Bionic Woman?” Reeves acknowledged that the role was a significant turning point in his career. “It was a big break for me,” Reeves said, “because it was, like, a Movie of the Week, it was a great role, and that allowed me to kind of get an agent in Hollywood,” as reported by Uproxx.

Keanu Reeves has been in the spotlight recently for several developments in his career. He made a surprise voice cameo in the Season 2 premiere of the Apple TV+ series 'Severance,' lending his voice to an animated video within the show. The series creator, Dan Erickson, mentioned they sought someone with a warm and friendly presence, leading them to choose Reeves, as reported by People. In the animated part of Hollywood, Reeves voices the character Shadow the Hedgehog in 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3'.

Regarding the 'John Wick' franchise, Reeves, now 60, has expressed uncertainty about returning for a fifth installment due to the physical demands of the role. He humorously noted that while his heart is willing, his knees might not be up to the challenge. Nonetheless, he will reprise his role as John Wick in a cameo for the spinoff film 'Ballerina,' set to be released on June 6, 2025, as reported by the New York Times.