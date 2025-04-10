Katy Perry's jaw dropped when an 'American Idol' singer's mom looked just like her: 'Did I just...'

Katy Perry came face-to-face with her doppelgänger on 'American Idol'— and fans couldn’t unsee it

'American Idol ' has seen its fair share of unforgettable moments that left the judges speechless. One such moment that had the judges blown away was an episode of season 22 where Katy Perry came face-to-face with her look-alike and was left completely speechless. After country singer and contestant Dawson Slade wowed the judges with his performance, something unexpected happened. The judges, as a tradition, called Slade's mother, Lindsay, on the stage. As Lindsay walked onto the stage, Lionel Richie was the first to notice the striking resemblance. "Is this your sister?" he asked Perry. Perry gasped, “Oh my God!” the instant she looked at Lindsay, taking a step back. Lindsay dropped the line that sent the audience into a frenzy: “Hi, sis.”

Luke Bryan couldn't hold back either and told Perry, "You gotta stand side by side." Perry, still in shock, moved towards Lindsay and stood next to her, slightly towered due to her heels; however, as they posed together, both Richie and Bryan couldn't help but say, "Oh my goodness." Perry didn't hold back either, “She is the first, she is the prototype!” she exclaimed. Fans joined in the fun and added comments on YouTube. One said, “How unusual is that? He didn’t give a clue in his facial features that his mother was Katy Perry’s twin.” Another wrote, “OMG!!! Did I just see twins right there? Lindsay looks just like Katy.” A third fan commented: “Katy Perry’s clone, front and center for the whole world to see.” "Katies doppelganger for sure! Wow!" added the fourth.

This isn’t the first time Perry’s been caught off-guard by a doppelgänger. In an earlier season, contestant Hannah Everhart stunned everyone when she walked onto the Idol stage. “Every time I get my hair done, people are like, ‘Wow, she looks like Katy Perry,’” Everett said backstage. She also shared, "Maybe it's the eyeballs, because we both got blue ones and they are big. When Everett revealed that she works at a gas station and gets barbeque ribs, Perry asked, "Half slab or full slab?" Everett responded promptly, "Full slab." You sure do, 'cause I do too," said Perry. Their resemblance was so uncanny, that it prompted Perry to say, “Were we separated at birth?” Everett replied, “Something like that.”

Everheart surely won judges over with her personality in the auditions, however, she didn't impress them with her singing. The judges still decided to give her a second chance and moved her to the next round. Moments like these are part of what’s made Katy Perry such a memorable part of American Idol. But fans took a hit with the news that Season 23 would be her last. Appearing on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', per USA Today, the 'Roar' revealed, “I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America. But I need to feel that pulse of my own beat.”

And let’s not forget, it was not only on reality TV where Perry found her look-alikes. Per Bustle, back in 2020, the pop star released a video 'Not The End of the World,' with Zooey Deschanel, a longtime celebrity look-alike. Fans were quick to make the connection and posted on the video, "Katy really said “I’m taking care of my baby, but I still want to release a music video... let me send my clone, " said one. Another noted, "It's weird. Zooey looks exactly like her and nothing like her all at once."

