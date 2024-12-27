Katy Perry left speechless as she meets her 'lookalike' on 'American Idol': "She is the..."

Katy Perry in shock after meeting her lookalike' on ABC singing show 'American Idol'

Recently, the 'American Idol' judge Katy Perry was shocked after meeting her lookalike on the ABC singing competition. During an episode of the show, 'The One That Got Away' hitmaker was startled after seeing a contestant's mother who shared an uncanny resemblance. At that point, a 17-year-old contestant named Dawson Slade took over the stage and tried to win over the judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie by singing a beautiful rendition of 'I Hope You Dance' by Lee Ann Womack and Sons of the Desert.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dawson Slade (@dawsonslademusic)

According to The Express, David could not impress the esteemed judging panel with his first audition. Soon after, the judges decided to give a second chance to Dawson. For the second time, he serenaded the judges with a Justin Moore song. Then, he performed the song without his guitar and ultimately made a good impression on the judges. Katy raved over David's vocals and his performance and said "I didn't know you had that." Following his audition, David received three yeses from the judges and bagged his golden ticket to Hollywood. However, everyone was stunned when Dawson's mother arrived on the stage. The judges and the live studio audience were amazed by the striking resemblance between Katy and Dawson's mother. Luke was so excited that he asked the two ladies to stand right next to each other for a photograph. Talking about the remarkable similarities of Katy and Dawson's mother, Lionel said, "Oh my goodness, that is scary." In her response, Katy joked around and said, "She is the first, she is the prototype."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dawson Slade (@dawsonslademusic)

Earlier this year in February, Katy announced that she would be bidding adieu to the beloved singing show after serving as a judge for seven seasons from 2018 to 2024. While making an appearance on the February 12 episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' she shed light on her decision to exit the show. “I love the show so much but I want to go see the world and maybe bring new music. I think this will probably be my last show, my last season for Idol. I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat," she said, as per Billboard.

In the upcoming season of 'American Idol', country superstar Carrie Underwood will be joining the judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie after Katy's departure from the show. For the unversed, Carrie first auditioned for 'American Idol' nearly two decades ago in 2005. During her audition, she stunned the then-judges Paul Abdul, Simon Cowell, and Randy Jackson. judges by performing Bonnie Raitt's classic “I Can’t Make You Love Me." During her time on the show, Carrie amazed everyone with her great performances. Later on, she emerged as the winner of the singing show. Now, Carrie will be one of the judges on the show which helped her kickstart her music career. This is like a full-circle moment for Carrie.