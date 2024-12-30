Katy Perry had the best response to Luke Bryan suggesting she shave her legs on 'American Idol'

Perry has never been one to put up with societal expectations and once had a hilarious response when fellow judge Bryan suggested she shave her leg hair.

Katy Perry has never been one to put up with societal expectations and once had a hilarious response when fellow American Idol judge Luke Bryan suggested she shave her leg hair. Bryan had playfully called out Perry on the show, saying, "I know you're a new mom and everything, but we gotta do something about this leg hair." Perry immediately fired back in her typical no-nonsense persona. "No, I don't get time...I'd rather cuddle with my daughter!" Fans of the show loved her unapologetic honesty as she refused to bow to body shaming.

Katy Perry via Instagram Stoires com Luke Bryan durante intervalo do episódio de hoje do #AmericanIdol



Luke: Eu sei que você é mãe e tudo mais... Mas precisamos fazer alguma coisa sobre essa perna.



Katy: Não! Eu não tenho tempo! pic.twitter.com/6fdLZALLAk — Info Katy Perry Brasil (@infokpbr) May 10, 2021

This wasn't the first time Perry's leg hair became a topic of conversation on the show. On another occasion, she made a joke about it when giving feedback to a contestant. "I am a new mum I don't have very much time so I've quit shaving my legs. When you sang, the hair on my legs grew an inch and a half. So, full-body chills," she quipped, as per Cosmopolitan. After welcoming her daughter Daisy Dove, Perry embraced the less glamorous side of motherhood, often showing her fans that it's okay to let go of societal expectations. On Jimmy Kimmel Live, she shared, "I found everything I was ever searching for when I became a mother...It's the best decision I've ever made in my entire life."

Perry who welcomed her daughter with partner Orlando Bloom in August 2020, also shared how challenging the early days were. In a candid interview, she described the first six weeks after giving birth as 'crazy' and something she wasn’t fully prepared for. "No one tells you about the first six weeks of having your first child,” she asserted. "What? This is crazy! You’re feeding in the same corner of the same room for six weeks straight thinking, ‘Will I ever leave this house? And if I do, will they be OK?’”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

Despite the struggles, Katy revealed that there’s so much joy to be found in parenting, even in the small, seemingly mundane moments. “The most mundane, beautiful things. You get this surge of joy back, and it just makes everything come to life,” she opined. On Dove’s first birthday in 2021, Perry tweeted, “1 year ago today is the day my life began…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

Perry also stressed that despite her busy schedule, she makes an effort to prioritize hands-on parenting. During a podcast appearance in 2022, she said, “I have a wonderful nanny, but I don’t have a full-time nanny because I feel like if I had a full-time nanny, then I would never be able to know how to care for my daughter like I’m meant to.”

Perry has also expressed her desire to expand her family with Bloom. Speaking to PEOPLE magazine in 2022, she said, "I'm a planner. So, we'll see… hopefully in the future," hinting at the possibility of having a second child. On Call Her Daddy podcast, she also once argued, "After having my child, the level of respect for my parents just went through the roof." The singer continues to balance her demanding career with being a parent and has also often praised Bloom for being a great supportive partner. "We really are just tapping each other in and out," she remarked.