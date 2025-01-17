Kardashian-Jenners broke one major rule on 'Family Feud'— and Steve Harvey seemed quite annoyed

It turned out to be one of the most chaotic but entertaining episodes in the show's history, with backstage drama and friendly digs at one another.

The extravagant lifestyle and over-the-top shenanigans of the Kardashian-Jenners have made them one of the most loved-hated families in America. So when the Kardashian-Jenners were set to take the stage on the popular game show 'Family Feud,' viewers were surely invested. It turned out to be one of the most chaotic but entertaining episodes in the show's history, with backstage drama and friendly digs at one another. Their appearance on 'Family Feud' was a rare exception that was made to accommodate the famous family.

The famous family had earlier made an appearance on 'Family Feud' in 2008, where Kim Kardashian and her sisters lost the game to Deion Sanders and his family. Kim made her second appearance on the game show a decade later in 2018. Initially, the plan was to face close family friend Paris Hilton's family. However, the matchup changed when the Hiltons pulled out, as per Collider. This prompted Kim to enlist her husband Kanye West and his Chicago-based family to compete against the Kardashians. The behind-the-scenes drama of the 'Family Feud' was also telecasted in Season 15 of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians,' which highlighted the chaos and stress in having the two families come together.

This ultimately led to the breaking of a major 'Family Feud' rule. Things went south when Kim wanted to include both her grandmother MJ and her best friend Jonathan Cheban, who flew into town at Kim's insistence. If you are a 'Family Feud' fan, you must be aware that each team can only have five members. To resolve the tension and keep filming on schedule, host Steve Harvey stepped in and decided to take matters into his own hands. In a first in the history of 'Family Feud,' Harvey made an unprecedented decision to allow a six-person team on stage.

While the decision to include six members got things going, Harvey was visibly annoyed and shared his thoughts during an appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show,' as per Us Weekly. "It was him, Kim, and his three family members against Kris and the sisters. But for the first time, we put six people on one side because the grandma said they told her she couldn’t play. And said, 'Well, I dressed up to see Steve.'" Harvey added that they made room for MJ, placing her next to Kris. He slammed Cheban instead for not gracefully backing out. Harved said, "The dude on the end, he was the extra; he was a lot."

This is not the only rule that was broken during Kardarshian's appearance on the 'Family Feud.' The famous clan also turned to cheating tactics, as per E! News. The tension rose when Kris, MJ, and her daughters discussed their answer about spotted animals. Kim quickly called out, "No cheating over there. No discussing," with West adding, "That’s an automatic disqualification. I guess we win this." However, despite their protests, Kris gave the final answer, and the Kardashian team won the game, leaving Kim and the West family disappointed.