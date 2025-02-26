Kanye West once stormed out of 'SNL' after Kim Kardashian used one word he couldn't stand

“He walked out on SNL mid-monologue. I haven’t talked to him since," Kim Kardashian revealed in an interview.

Kanye West doesn’t seem to be a big fan of Kim Kardashian's 'SNL' monologue! In 2022, Kim got the chance to host 'Saturday Night Live,' but West didn’t like that his ex-wife joked about their divorce during her monologue. At that time, Kim and West were in the middle of their divorce. However, they were still on good terms. According to Variety, Kim spoke about her marriage to West in her monologue, saying, "I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids. So, when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality.”

During an episode of Hulu’s hit reality show 'The Kardashians,' the Skims founder revealed that West, well known as ‘Ye,’ walked out mid-monologue. In addition to this, Kim also stated that West almost stopped talking to her after her 'SNL' gig due to the jokes. While having a chat with her sister Khloe Kardashian, Kim revealed, “He walked out on SNL mid-monologue. I haven’t talked to him since. He is upset at the fact that I used the word ‘divorced’ — so he wished I said the word filed for divorce. And he’s upset that I also used the word ‘rapper.’ He said, ‘I’m so much more than a rapper. I can’t believe you said, rapper.’”

Kim told Khloé she felt bad when West left the show, as she had always stood by him during his many speeches over the years. Kim further added, “I’ve sat there through so many speeches that have not been the most comfortable for me. But that was my partner and I stood by him. I would never embarrass him and walk out and leave. He’s so used to getting exactly what he wants. I’ve never seen anything like it. Good for him, but hey, it’s not going to happen here.”

In the episode, the reality TV star also mentioned that she didn't intend to hurt anyone's feelings with her speech. “I never want to offend anyone, and I never want to hurt anyone but also that is what this monologue was for. It was to make a joke. I made fun of myself, my mom, and everything that is personal to me. It is all fun and games and apparently, it wasn’t to him," Kim said on the show, as per Us Weekly.

For those who don’t know, Kim and West started dating in 2012 and married in 2014. However, things took a turn in 2021, when Kim filed for divorce from West. Then, an insider told People magazine, "They are just not on the same page when it comes to their future as a family and Kim is okay with it." In March 2022, Kim was declared legally single. In a separate episode of 'The Kardashians', Kim noted that she wanted her kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, to have a strong relationship with their father despite her complex dynamics with West. "No matter what we're going through, I always want my kids to be around their dad as much as possible and just have their mornings with Dad and get dropped off at school," Kim shared.